Royal Oak Leprechauns Ready for 2024 Inaugural Northwoods League Season

Royal Oak, MI - The highly anticipated HYPERLINK "https://northwoodsleague.com/royal-oak-leprechauns/2024-schedule/"2024 Northwoods League Schedule kicks off for the Royal Oak Leprechauns on Monday, May 27th, Memorial Day with the Season Home Opener against the Kenosha Kingfish at 6:35 p.m. With 36 home games in the inaugural NWL season, including entertaining theme nights, Thirsty Thursday Happy Hour, Beer Batters and on the field between inning fun and games, Leprechaun Owner and General Manager Mark Sackett has been hard at work preparing for the season and new league.

"With this step up to the NWL, we have been working non-stop since our acceptance last October. Creating and building upon existing partnerships with local businesses and non-profits and educating the fans on the Leprechauns and the Northwoods League has been crucial for our first year success in the new league," Sackett explained. "We are building new decks, sprucing up the park, creating group ticket packages and most of our seats are 'Treat Seats' with food and non-alcoholic beverages included in the ticket price. We have a lot of great baseball and family affordable fun to offer at #TheLuckyCorner."

With an expanded league, the Leprechauns now offer an expanded food menu - pizza, hot dogs, burgers, chicken tenders and more will be available from the Leprechaun concessions. The field improvements include moving both the left and rightfield side fences in to accommodate new seating and new deck suites. There is also a Home Plate Club with exclusive benefits, a Picnic Club (50-plus fans) and more. Mascot Paddy O'Dinger will be on hand to pump up the crowd and entertain the younger fans and the young at heart.

Can't make the home opener? Download the NWL app and watch streaming of every game - both home and away. Several games for each league member will also be streamed on ESPN+ during the season. The broadcast moves from a static two-camera outfit to an exciting four-camera, expanded play-by-play and color commentary coverage. RDS Productions Owner and Leprechaun Vice President Rocky Shattuck will be directing each game and is eager to get the league-provided equipment in place and running.

"With more cameras, we can bring the live experience of #TheLuckyCorner action to your phone, tablet or TV," Shattuck said. "We want you at the park in person but also want fans who can't make it to be able to follow the team."

With so much more happening during games, Sackett is looking for college interns to help in every area.

"From our concessions to pre-game setup and post-game breakdown to in game entertainment and more, we need hard-working, fast thinking, capable interns who aren't afraid to get their hands dirty and jump in. I'm looking for go-getters who want to make every fan experience the best at #TheLuckyCorner," Sackett said. "The pay is minimal but the experience can be life changing."

With 26 teams across six states and Canada, the NWL has helped more than 340 players make it to the Major League Baseball level including Detroit Tiger alums - three-time All-Star and 2016 Roberto Clemente Award winner Curtis Granderson and three-time Cy Young Award winner and World Series Champion Max Scherzer (Texas Rangers.) The Leprechaun players and coaches are from a variety of colleges and universities from NAIA to Division 1 representing every major conference including the SEC, Big 10, ACC, Pac 12, MAC, the Big 12 and more.

There's no better way to celebrate Memorial Day than the Grand Old American Pastime of Baseball at Memorial Park - #TheLuckyCorner with the Royal Oak Leprechauns. Get your tickets today!

