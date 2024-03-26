Two Pitchers Added to Huskies Roster

March 26, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Duluth Huskies News Release







We are happy to announce the signing of two NJCAA Division 1 players for the 2024 season: Matthew Foley and Gilbert Saunders III!

Matthew Foley, a right-handed pitcher out of Cedar Park, Texas, first found his love for the game growing up and watching the Boston Red Sox on TV. Transitioning from the television screen to the pitcher's mound, he fell in love with the grind of getting better every day.

Currently a redshirt freshman at Hill College, Matthew has made two appearances in the 2024 season, completing 1 inning pitched with two strikeouts. His goals for this season include pitching at least 100 innings and to be named an all-conference pitcher in NJCAA Region 5. Matthew chose the Duluth Huskies for this upcoming summer because of the great reputation of the NWL throughout the country.

Gilbert Saunders III, a two-way player hailing from Bel Air Maryland, discovered his passion for the game at the age of 4 while playing in the YMCA league. He has remained dedicated to baseball throughout his childhood.

In his first season with the Harford Fighting Owls, Gilbert has pitched 10.2 innings, talying 15 strikeouts and only allowing 9 hits. As a batter, Gilbert demonstrates his disciplined and patient approach, boasting 9 walks in 5 games.

After visiting Duluth and falling in love with the area last year, Gilbert is thrilled to return to the Northland for the upcoming summer. He is looking forward to gaining valuable experience and development after coming off a redshirt season. Fully aware of the high level of competition the Northwoods League offers, Gilbert is prepared to compete against some of the nation's best day in and day out.

