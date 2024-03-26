Loggers Land a Pair of Sluggers

LA CROSSE, WIS. - The La Crosse Loggers Baseball Club beefed up their lineup today when team officials announced the signing of a pair of high-powered sluggers. Mitch Wood (Northern Kentucky) will be returning to Loggers country for a second season and he'll be joined by freshman sensation Case Sanderson.

Mitch Wood, now in his junior season at Northern Kentucky, spent the first half of the 2023 summer with the Lumbermen and led them in hitting during that time when he hit .328 with one home run and 17 RBI's over 58 at-bats and 18 games played. The Ottumwa, Iowa native picked up this spring right where he left off last summer but has also been enjoying a power surge while playing for the Norse of Northern Kentucky. Through 21 games played this spring, Wood is hitting .347 with nine home runs and 25 RBI's. Prior to joining the NKU program, Wood spent the 2023 spring season at Yavapai Junior College (Ariz.) where he hit .323 with five home runs and 35 RBI's for the Roughriders.

Case Sanderson will be the latest Nebraska Cornhusker to join the Loggers when he suits up this summer. The 6-2, 215 pound left-handed slugger currently leads Nebraska in hitting with a .387 batting average through 16 games played and has knocked in eight runs for the 17-5 Huskers. The Nevada, Mo. native was highly touted coming out of high school as Prep Baseball Report ranked him as the No.2 first baseman and No. 23 overall player in the Missouri class of 2023. Even though Sanderson is a true freshman, this upcoming summer will be his second stint in summer collegiate baseball as he excelled for the Normal Cornbelters of the Prospect League in 2023 when he hit .331 with one home run and 29 RBI's over 124 at-bats, including walking (29 BB's) more than he struck out (25 k's).

Wood, Sanderson and the rest of the Loggers will open their 2024 campaign on May 27 when they travel west to Mankato, Minn. to take on the MoonDogs. The 2024 home opener is set for May 29 at Copeland Park & Events Center. Season tickets and ticket packages for the 22nd season of Loggers Baseball are on sale now with information available at www.lacrosseloggers.com or by calling the Loggers ticket office at 608-796-9553. Fans can also visit the Loggers office at 1225 Caledonia Street, La Crosse between 8:30-5, Monday thru Friday.

