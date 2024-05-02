Rox Sign Four Pitchers to Roster

St. Cloud, MN - The St. Cloud Rox have announced the addition of four right-handed pitchers to its roster for the 2024 season. Phil Brennaman , Freddy Capacete , Nathan Anderson , and Marcus Kruzan are all set to toe the rubber this summer at Joe Faber Field.

A right-handed pitcher from the Kansas City area, Brennaman is currently in his junior season at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. He pitched at Cloud County Community College in Kansas last spring, garnering honorable mention all-conference honors. Before that, Brennaman spent the first two seasons of his college career at Northwest Missouri State University.

This summer with the Rox will mark Brennaman's first as a Northwoods League hurler.

Capacete enters his Rox and Northwoods League debut season as a right-handed pitcher at the University of California, Riverside. In his sophomore spring, the native of Jurupa Valley, California, has appeared 15 times, striking out 40 hitters in 35 1/3 innings. Capacete has delivered multiple innings in 12 of his 15 outings.

Anderson, another right-handed pitcher, is having his best collegiate season at Wayne State College. After making 11 starts as a sophomore in 2023, the junior has struck out 39 with only nine walks in 47 innings over nine games. He had a complete game against Minot State on March 30th, the second of his career.

A product of Bondurant, Iowa, Anderson will make his Rox and Northwoods League debut this summer.

A freshman right-handed pitcher, Kruzan plays his college baseball just down Interstate 94 at the University of St. Thomas. The Wisconsin native has appeared eight times in relief this spring, most notably shutting out Southern Indiana across three innings during a series in early March. An All-Heart O' North Conference First Team selection, Kruzan pitched to an ERA of 0.53 during his junior season.

Kruzan approaches his first season in St. Cloud and the Northwoods League with summer experience. Last year, he pitched with the 28-13 Utica Blue Sox of the Perfect Game Collegiate League, posting a 1.42 ERA with 22 punchouts in 19 frames.

