Growlers Sign Three More Arms to the Pitching Staff

May 2, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Kalamazoo, Mich. - The Kalamazoo Growlers have announced the signings of University of Indianapolis pitcher Dawson Gabe, Huntington University pitcher Tyler Papenbock, and the re-signing of Utah Tech right-hander Dakoda West.

Dakoda West, a 6-foot-3-inch sophomore from Orem, Utah opened up the 2023 campaign as part of the Growlers' starting rotation before moving to a long-relief role. Appearing in nine games, West held a 1-2 record across 17.1 innings striking out 20 batters. Across two seasons with the Trailblazers, West has appeared in 27 games, throwing 41.1 innings and striking out 35 batters.

Dawson Gabe, a 6-foot-2-inch, junior from Indianapolis has been primarily a weekend starter in his first season with the Greyhounds. Across eight starts, Gabe has a 3-0 record having thrown 41.2 innings and striking out 47 batters including three starts with nine or more strikeouts. Beginning his career at Baldwin Wallace University, Gabe played four seasons with the Yellowjackets accruing a 12-7 record across 31 starts, holding a 4.20 ERA while striking out 11.28 batters per nine innings. Gabe also has one season of summer baseball experience. In 2022 with the Chillicothe Paints, Gabe appeared in nine games, starting five and throwing 32 innings. Holding a 4.50 ERA, Gabe struck out 42 batters compared to 19 walks.

Tyler Papenbrock, a 6-foot-4-inch left-handed pitcher is a junior from Leo, Indiana. Across three seasons at Huntington (NAIA), Papenbrock has been a full-time starter. In 37 combined starts, Papenbrock has a 4.95 ERA while having struck out 10.93 batters per nine innings. Through the regular season of his junior year, Papenbrock is having the best season of his career. Across a career-high 68.2 innings, the southpaw has a record of 4-3 and both career highs in ERA (4.06) and strikeouts (98). Papenbrock does also have one year of summer-ball experience having played for the Lafayette Aviators in 2023. In 11 appearances (5 starts), Papenbrock struck out 41 across 31.1 innings.

The #GrowlersPipeline continues to grow stronger across the country. The 2024 Northwoods League season is right around the corner. Just 26 days away until the Growlers begin their season on a four-game homestand against the Rockford Rivets beginning on May 27th.

