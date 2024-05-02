Meet the Manager Event Set for May 23

FOND DU LAC, WI - All fans are invited to a Meet & Greet event hosted by the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders on Thursday, May 23 at Horicon Bank (854 E. Johnson St., Fond du Lac, WI) from 5:30-7:00 p.m. Douglas Coe, the team's second-year on-field manager, and General Manager Jim Misudek, will be on-hand to answer questions, discuss the upcoming season, and preview the 2024 roster.

The doors for the event will open at 5:00 p.m. with complimentary light snacks available. Coe will be available for photos and autographs from 5:00-5:30 p.m. The program will begin at 5:30 p.m. and admission is FREE. The first 100 fans at the event may enter to win a Horicon Bank VIP Suite for a 2024 home game! Weaver, the Dock Spiders fun-loving mascot, will also be available for photos with fans who attend the event.

The Dock Spiders begin their eighth season of Northwoods League play on Memorial Day (May 27). The home schedule features 12 giveaway items, Daily Specials each day and night of the week, special appearances, live music, movies, and gameday themes. For a full listing of season-long promotions, click HERE .

Season tickets and group packages are currently available at dockspiders.com or by calling the ticket office at (920) 907-9833. Visit the Dock Spiders ballpark Box Office and Team Store during normal business hours: Monday-Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

