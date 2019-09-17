Rox Raise Record $76,255 for Charity During 2019 Season

St. Cloud, MN - Throughout the 2019 season, the St. Cloud Rox once again teamed up with fans and corporate partners to focus on giving back to Central Minnesota organizations by raising an all-time season record of $76,255 for area non-profit organizations. Since the Rox inaugural season in 2012, over $235,000 has been raised through a variety of events including silent auctions, ticket fundraisers and in-game promotions which have helped support over 150 Central Minnesota organizations in need.

In April, the Rox introduced a brand-new charitable foundation called Rox Project S.A.V.E. Foundation. Inc. A 501 (C)(3) foundation focused on helping youth in Sports, Arts, Volunteerism and Education. In its first year, the foundation raised close to $50,000 and has had a huge impact on Central Minnesota by providing scholarships, grants and hosted a Mental Health Awareness Night with Marco Technologies that raised $28,000 to help support the CentraCare Health Foundation Suicide Prevention Fund.

On June 9, the Rox teamed up with Center for Diagnostic Imaging for the annual Pink in the Park Day. The entire team wore special edition pink Rox jerseys that were auctioned off at the game and raised over $4,100 with proceeds going to the American Cancer Society Making Strides Against Breast Cancer.

On June 27, the Rox teamed up with Advantage 1 Insurance Agency for the annual Military Appreciation Night. Special edition camouflage jerseys were worn and auctioned off in an online auction. The auction raised $3,900 with all proceeds benefiting St. Cloud StandDown to help local veterans.

The Rox partnered with Capital One to raise over $2,400 for Cold Spring Area Youth Sports Association through the 'K's for Kids' promotion, where $10 was donated for every strikeout a Rox pitcher recorded during home games. The Rox also partnered with Tischler Wood Products again in 2019 to raise $3,200 with proceeds benefiting the ALS Association through the 'Walk for a Cure' promotion. Each time a Rox player recorded a walk at home games, a donation was made.

The Rox created its first-ever Noisemaker Night event that was presented by CLA and Coborn's. The promotion brought in over $1,000 in cash donations and 4,000 boxes of That's Smart Macaroni & Cheese that were donated to the Catholic Charities Diocese of St. Cloud to feed area families in need.

In partnership with the Northwood League Foundation, the Rox continued the "Share the Glove" program in 2019. Freeport Community Care was awarded the youth equipment grant, which provided softball equipment totaling a retail value of $2,500 including catcher's gear, gloves, helmets, bats and baseballs.

In addition to raising funds for local charities, Rox staff, coaches and players spent time visiting many local senior living communities, libraries, summer camps and Boys and Girls Clubs interacting with fans of all ages in the St. Cloud area. Making over 50 community appearance during the year volunteering hundreds of hours. The Rox shared experiences with fans, read books to children and even offered baseball instruction at four clinics throughout the season.

During the spring, the Rox again partnered with Central Minnesota Credit Union for the Rox Reading Program. The program encouraged over 11,000 students in over 500 classrooms in Central Minnesota to promote leisure reading at home.

The Rox will open their ninth season of Northwoods League baseball in 2020. For more information regarding this release, season tickets and partial season ticket packages for the 2020 season, please contact the Rox front office at 320-240-9798 or visit www.stcloudrox.com.

