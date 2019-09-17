Alumni Update Presented by Lakeland University: Raising Trophies and Mini Parades

Last week we brought you up to speed on the seasons that our Express Alum have been having with the St. Paul Saints. Pitchers Ryan Zimmerman and Ryan Schlosser, and infielder Blake Schmit can now call themselves American Association Champs after sweeping the Sioux City Expedition in a best-of-five series, winning Game 3 by a score of 6-3 on Saturday evening.

(Ryan Zimmerman 2017: Photo Credit Chris Smith)

2017 Express player Ryan Zimmerman got the start for the Saints in Game 3 of the American Association Finals. The Eden Prairie native had a strong start for St. Paul, tossing five complete innings and striking out three batters. Zimmerman gained momentum in the outing, not allowing a single run to score after the first. Zimmerman had an excellent season with the Saints en route to the championship. The St. Thomas alum won seven games in 2019 while establishing a 4.16 ERA and fanning 105 batters. In the playoffs, no St. Paul pitcher threw more complete innings or struck out as many batters as Zimmerman.

Zimmerman last threw for the Express in 2017 where he struck out a team-high 59 batters.

Blake Schmit had his bat going Saturday night for the Saints. The University of Maryland product finished the night going 2-for-3 at the plate and can now call himself an American Association Champ. Schmit batted .269 throughout the playoffs, contributing two doubles and driving in three runs during the Saints championship drive. Schmit enjoyed his best season for the Express in 2013 where he batted .304 with 72 hits and 32 RBIs over 59 games.

(Blake Schmitt 2013: Photo Credit Chris Smith)

Ryan Schlosser's last outing for the Saints came in the run-up to Saturday nights exciting conclusion when he faced Sioux City in Iowa where he threw two complete innings against the Explorers, striking out two batters and allowing only a single hit. Schlosser finished the regular season with a 2-2 record and a 4.93 ERA. Ryan Schlosser played with the Express in 2015, was drafted by Atlanta in 2016.

To add a little bit of flavor to the victory, the Saints held their "Championship Parade" Monday afternoon in St. Paul.

