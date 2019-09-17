Dock Spiders and Timber Rattlers Announce Staff Promotions

September 17, 2019 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders News Release





GRAND CHUTE, WI - The Appleton Professional Baseball Club are making offseason moves in the front offices of both the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers and the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders as they prepare for the 2020 season.

Ryan Moede has been promoted from Fond du Lac Dock Spiders General Manager to Wisconsin Timber Rattlers Vice President - Tickets and Vice President of the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders. In his new role, Ryan will continue to play an integral role in the continued success of the Dock Spiders, but will now also oversee all ticket operations for both teams. Previous to being named General Manager of the Dock Spiders, Moede served as the Director of Tickets for the Timber Rattlers from 2010 to 2017.

"Ryan did an incredible job for the Timber Rattlers when he first came aboard in the ticket department and now has done an amazing job leading the Dock Spiders in their first three seasons, including being named Northwoods League Executive of the Year in 2018," said Timber Rattlers and Dock Spiders president, Rob Zerjav. "From an organizational standpoint, Ryan has earned this opportunity and we are excited to place him in this new leadership role."

Moede will continue to oversee the Dock Spiders, just not on a day-to-day basis.

In a corresponding move, Chris Ward has been named new General Manager for the Dock Spiders. Ward was originally hired as the Director of Tickets for the inaugural season of the Northwoods League team and most recently had been Assistant GM - Director of Tickets.

"Chris has continued to grow in our organization, and he has really found a home in Fond du Lac," said Moede. "He has done a great job for the Dock Spiders, and we look forward to working together to continue to provide the city of Fond du Lac with great family entertainment and great baseball for years to come."

"Fond du Lac has been a great place to call home for the past several years," said Ward. "I look forward to the new opportunities and growing within such a great organization, as well as the Fond du Lac Community."

In other front office moves for the organization, Marcus Wiegert has been promoted to Assistant General Manager for the Dock Spiders and Kyle Fargen has been promoted to the position of Senior Manager - Ticket Sales and Service for the Timber Rattlers."

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from September 17, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.