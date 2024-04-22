Rox Promotional Schedule Released, Single Game Tickets Go on Sale April 24th

St. Cloud, MN: The St. Cloud Rox have released their promotional schedule for the 2024 season with single-game tickets going on sale Wednesday, April 24th at 10:00 AM. Fans will be able to purchase tickets at stcloudrox.com , stopping by the Rox ticket office located at the Municipal Athletic Complex or by calling 320-240-9798.

The 2024 season includes seven Friday Night Fireworks shows, many great giveaways and theme nights.

On Saturday June 29 th , David "The Bullet" Smith, also known as "The Human Cannonball" a six-time Guinness Book of World Records holder for highest cannonball and the farthest cannonball shot, will perform his stunts post-game. He has traveled the world entertaining crowds from Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, FL), various NASCAR events, and The Tonight Show.

2024 Promotions

May 31 st : Home Opener with Post-Game Fireworks! Magnet Schedule Giveaway. (1st 1,500 Fans). Presented by Coborn's

June 1 st : Umbrella Giveaway Night. (1st 300 Fans) Presented by North Risk Partners & Auto Owners Insurance

June 7 th : Friday Night Fireworks. Trucker Hat Giveaway Night. (1st 400 Fans) Presented by Eide Chrysler

June 8 th : Piggy Bank Giveaway & Quarter Drop Night. 1st 275 Kids receive a piggy bank and have an opportunity to pick up $1,000 in quarters on the field after the game. Presented by Sentry Bank

June 9 th : Poster Schedule Giveaway. (All Fans) Presented by Sentry Bank

Coborn's Kids Day. Kids Have the Opportunity to Run Around the Bases After the Game and Get Autographs on the Field.

June 10 th : Bus Bank Giveaway Night. (1st 250 Kids) Presented by Voigt's Bus Service

June 11 th : T-Shirt Giveaway Night. (1st 300 Adults) Presented by Rambow

June 16 th : Father's Day Celebration. Father's Day ticket package with a Rox grilling apron for Dad. Pre-game catch on the field with Dad from 3:05 to 3:30. Presented by Kwik Trip

June 23 rd : Coborn's Kids Day. Kids have the opportunity to run around the bases after the game and get autographs on the field!

June 24 th : Nine Innings of Winning Night. Presented by Blue Line Sports Bar & Grill

June 27 th : Charlie Condon (#24) Youth Jersey Giveaway Night. (1st 300 Kids) Presented by Coborn's

June 28 th : Friday Night Fireworks. Military Appreciation Night. Game Jersey Auction to Benefit Local Veterans. Presented by St. Cloud Financial Credit Union & Advantage 1 Insurance Agency

June 29 th : The Human Cannonball, a Six-Time Guinness Book of World Records Holder will Perform His Stunts Post-Game. Presented by Sentry Bank

June 30 th : Kids TV Takeover Day. Appearance by Bluey and Bingo. Presented by Best Western Plus Kelly Inn

July 5 th : Friday Night Fireworks! Presented by Capital One

July 6 th : Tote Bag Giveaway Night. (1st 300 Fans) Presented by Magnifi Financial

July 9 th : Tyler's Amazing Balancing Act. Presented by Holiday Inn & Suites

Baseball Cap Giveaway. (1st 250 Fans) Presented by Franklin Outdoor Advertising

July 10 th: Day/Night Doubleheader.

(12:05PM) Tyler's Amazing Balancing Act Part II. Youth Day. Presented by Deerwood Bank

(6:35PM) Rally Towel Giveaway Night. (1st 1,500 fans) Presented by Roto-Rooter

July 11 th : Former Rox Player and Current Cincinnati Reds Outfielder TJ Friedl Bobblehead Giveaway. (1st 400 Fans) Presented by Roto-Rooter

July 16 th : Bark in the Park. Presented by Granite City Pet Hospital

July 17 th : Pink in The Park Presented by Alliance Imaging

July 18 th : Ice Cream Giveaway Night. (1st 400 Fans) Presented by Minnwest Bank

July 19 th : Friday Night Fireworks! Presented by Waste Management

July 20 th : Pint Glass Giveaway Night. (1st 250 Fans, 21+) Presented by Miller Lite

July 21 st : Joe Mauer Hall of Fame Induction Celebration. All Rox Players Will Wear Special #7 Jerseys. Presented by Holiday Inn & Suites

July 25 th : Baseball Glove Giveaway Night. (1st 500 Kids) Presented by CentraCare M Physicians Orthopedics

July 26 th : Friday Night Fireworks! Presented by Opatz Metals & Rolloffs

July 27 th : Art in the Park. Kids 10 & Under Receive a Coloring Book & Have an Opportunity to Color from 5:05 to 5:30 with the Rox. (1st 250 kids) Presented by Rengel Printing

July 28 th : Kids TV Takeover Day. Appearance by Bluey and Bingo. Presented by Best Western Plus Kelly Inn

August 3 rd : Team Trading Card Set Night. (1st 500 Fans) Presented by Blaze Credit Union

August 4 th : Kids TV Takeover Day. Appearance by Chase & Marshall. Presented by Bernick's

August 5 th : Mental Health Awareness Night. Special Player Jersey Auction to Support Mental Health Awareness. Presented by Newport Healthcare

August 7 th : Team Poster Schedule Giveaway Night. (All Fans) Presented by Rengel Printing & Morrie's

August 9 th : Friday Night Fireworks! Spinning Taylor Swift's Hits During Post-Game Fireworks. Presented by Capital One

August 10 th : Fan Appreciation Night. Great prizes will be given away throughout the game. Presented by Texas Roadhouse

Weekly promotions include Coborn's Kids Days (Sundays) where kids get to run the bases on the field and get autographs after the game, Taco Tuesdays presented by Taco John's where you can receive a certificate for a free taco from Taco John's after the game, Thirsty Thursday's with two-for-one Miller Lite's presented by Bernick's, Friday Night Fireworks, baseball's version of chuck-a-puck with Launch-A-Ball (Fridays), and Salute to Service Saturday's presented by The Vein Center where First 75 Veterans receive a Rox hat for Saturday games. (Advance ticket purchase only)

Come on out to the Rock Pile this summer to enjoy the fun and have yourself a 9-inning vacation!

For a full list of the 2024 promotional schedule, visit stcloudrox.com/promoschedule Season ticket packages, group tickets, and Kwik Trip 5-game and 7-game plans are available. Call 320-240-9798 or visit stcloudrox.com to reserve your seats today. The 2024 season is presented by Morrie's Auto Group.

