Returnees Help Fill in Roster

MANKATO, MN - The Mankato MoonDogs are thrilled to announce the return of three beloved athletes who have etched their names into the hearts of fans and the annals of Mankato baseball history. Grant Garza, Louis Magers, and Ty Rumsey are back in the game, ready to ignite the field with their unparalleled talent, camaraderie, and unwavering determination. Get ready to witness greatness as these hometown heroes reclaim their rightful place on the diamond.

The Tarleton State product, Grant Garza, has simply been doing Grant Garza things this spring. The fan-favorite right-handed pitcher has had a dominant senior campaign, where to this point, he has hurled a 2.13 ERA, striking out over three times as many batters as he has walked. Garza is renowned for his rare mixture of command and volatility, and the 6'2" Missouri City Texas native looks forward to causing ISG Field to roar on numerous occasions this summer.

Staying closer to home, Louis Magers is here to stay. Magers plays for the Minnesota State Mankato Mavericks, where his father, Matt Magers, is the head coach. After a storied high school career, where Louis was an all-conference player, the Mankato Minnesota native had a no-brainer offer when choosing the remain in his hometown for his academic and athletic continuation at the collegiate level. Now, the 2023 Mankato MoonDog is back for more, as the standout two-way player brings immense versatility between his abilities at the plate and on the mound.

In Evansville, one of Mankato's worst-kept secrets has continued his success he found a summer ago with the Orange and Grey, as the 5'11" Rumsey, who hails from Indiana has continued to tear it up this spring. The outfielder was a fan-favorite in 2023, as his bat-to-ball skills make him a threat to reach base any time he takes the diamond. Rumsey has seen major improvements across the board in the statistical front compared to a spring ago, most notably improving his batting average from .234 in 2023 to .294 in his 2024 stint with the Purple Aces. Rumsey is another familiar face, whose game has grown a lot in the last calendar year and looks keen to wave the Rawlings maple for another season in Mankato Minnesota.

Talent is always welcomed to a prestigious franchise like the MoonDogs; but there's something about returning talent that makes it all the sweeter and more exciting. Garza, Magers, and Rumsey each had their fair share of theatrics a summer ago, and now look to provide more fireworks to ISG Field in 2024.

