Chinooks 2024 Promotional Schedule: First Round of Promotions

Mequon, WI - The Lakeshore Chinooks 2024 promotional schedule is here! Giveaways, theme nights, appearances, and more set for all 36 home games at Moonlight Graham Field. Season 12 is presented by Kohler Credit Union. The home opener is set for Friday, July 31st. Here is the rundown of our first round of promotions:

Giveaways

May 31st: Chinooks Anniversary Pennant (750 available) presented by Current Electric

May 31st: 2024 Magnet Schedule (1,000 available) presented by Kohler Credit Union

June 2nd: Gill Stolen Bases Counter Bobblehead (750 available) presented by Skygen

June 7th: Summerfest Ticket (500 available) presented by Summerfest

June 8th: Hacksaw Jim Duggan Bobblehead (750 available) presented by Robert Haack Diamonds

June 21st: Replica Championship Hat (500 available) presented by Port Washington State Bank (Member FDIC)

June 29th: Brett Siddall Bobblehead (750 available) presented by Gordon Food Service

June 30th: 2014 Championship Team Trading Card Set (750 available) presented by MAC 15 Sports Memorabilia & Apparel

July 4th: Chinooks Helicopter Pint Glass (500 available, 21+) presented by Broken Bat Brewing Company

July 7th: Gilly Wonka Golden Ticket Giveaway (1,000 available) presented by Robert Haack Diamonds

July 11th: Team Trading Card Set (500 available)

July 14th: Logo Baseball (500 available)

July 27th: Deutscher Gill Bobblehead (750 available) presented by Kohler Credit Union

August 4th: Gold Medal Gill Bobblehead (750 available) presented by Horicon Bank

Theme Nights

June 2nd: Moonlight Graham Day presented by Dental Savings Club

Free Game Ticket for Dental Professionals

June 7th: Summerfest Night presented by Summerfest

June 8th: Pro Wrestling Night ft. Earl Hebner presented by Gruber Law Offices

June 9th: Gill's Birthday Party

June 12th: Chinooks Eras/Taylor Night

Free Game Ticket for anyone named Taylor

June 22nd: Kids TV Takeover Night ft. Bluey, Bingo, Paw Patrol, and PJ Masks

June 30th: Minion Day ft. The Minions presented by Marcus Theatres

July 2nd: Bark in the Park Night

July 2nd: Dollar Hot Dog Night

July 4th: Military & Veteran's Appreciation Day

Free Game Ticket for Military & Veterans

July 7th: Trick or Treat Day

July 11th (AM): Kids & Seniors Day

July 11th (PM): Youth Baseball & Softball Night

Free Game Ticket for Players Wearing Jersey

July 14th: Team Autograph Day

July 19th: Pro Wrestling Night ft. Hacksaw Jim Duggan presented by Robert Haack Diamonds

July 25th: Christmas in July presented by Hupy & Abraham

Toy Drive benefiting Make-A-Wish Wisconsin

July 27th: German Heritage Night presented by Kohler Credit Union

July 28th: Superhero Day presented by Current Electric

August 1st: Fan Appreciation Night presented by Kwik Trip

August 4th: 2024 Chinooks Olympic Games presented by Horicon Bank

Special Game Day Events

June 2nd: Post Game On-Field Family Catch

June 3rd: Jr. Chinooks Class of 2024 Night presented Skygen

June 14th: Post Game Fireworks

June 22nd: Brett Siddall Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

June 29th: Eddy Morgan Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

June 29th: Post Game Fireworks

June 30th: Make-A-Wish Day presented by Hupy & Abraham

July 26th: Post Game Fireworks

July 27th: Gill's Walk-Off for Cancer Night presented by Aurora Health Care

Pre-Game Cancer Walk benefiting Aurora Health Care Foundation

July 31st: Mel's Charities Impact Night presented by Ansay & Associates

August 1st: Jr. Chinooks Class of 2025 Night presented by Skygen

August 12th: Chinooks, Win, You Win

Additional promotions will be announced in the coming weeks. Ticket memberships, mini-game packages, and group tickets are currently available to purchase. Single-game tickets go on sale Monday, April 29th.

