Chinooks 2024 Promotional Schedule: First Round of Promotions
April 22, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Lakeshore Chinooks News Release
Mequon, WI - The Lakeshore Chinooks 2024 promotional schedule is here! Giveaways, theme nights, appearances, and more set for all 36 home games at Moonlight Graham Field. Season 12 is presented by Kohler Credit Union. The home opener is set for Friday, July 31st. Here is the rundown of our first round of promotions:
Giveaways
May 31st: Chinooks Anniversary Pennant (750 available) presented by Current Electric
May 31st: 2024 Magnet Schedule (1,000 available) presented by Kohler Credit Union
June 2nd: Gill Stolen Bases Counter Bobblehead (750 available) presented by Skygen
June 7th: Summerfest Ticket (500 available) presented by Summerfest
June 8th: Hacksaw Jim Duggan Bobblehead (750 available) presented by Robert Haack Diamonds
June 21st: Replica Championship Hat (500 available) presented by Port Washington State Bank (Member FDIC)
June 29th: Brett Siddall Bobblehead (750 available) presented by Gordon Food Service
June 30th: 2014 Championship Team Trading Card Set (750 available) presented by MAC 15 Sports Memorabilia & Apparel
July 4th: Chinooks Helicopter Pint Glass (500 available, 21+) presented by Broken Bat Brewing Company
July 7th: Gilly Wonka Golden Ticket Giveaway (1,000 available) presented by Robert Haack Diamonds
July 11th: Team Trading Card Set (500 available)
July 14th: Logo Baseball (500 available)
July 27th: Deutscher Gill Bobblehead (750 available) presented by Kohler Credit Union
August 4th: Gold Medal Gill Bobblehead (750 available) presented by Horicon Bank
Theme Nights
June 2nd: Moonlight Graham Day presented by Dental Savings Club
Free Game Ticket for Dental Professionals
June 7th: Summerfest Night presented by Summerfest
June 8th: Pro Wrestling Night ft. Earl Hebner presented by Gruber Law Offices
June 9th: Gill's Birthday Party
June 12th: Chinooks Eras/Taylor Night
Free Game Ticket for anyone named Taylor
June 22nd: Kids TV Takeover Night ft. Bluey, Bingo, Paw Patrol, and PJ Masks
June 30th: Minion Day ft. The Minions presented by Marcus Theatres
July 2nd: Bark in the Park Night
July 2nd: Dollar Hot Dog Night
July 4th: Military & Veteran's Appreciation Day
Free Game Ticket for Military & Veterans
July 7th: Trick or Treat Day
July 11th (AM): Kids & Seniors Day
July 11th (PM): Youth Baseball & Softball Night
Free Game Ticket for Players Wearing Jersey
July 14th: Team Autograph Day
July 19th: Pro Wrestling Night ft. Hacksaw Jim Duggan presented by Robert Haack Diamonds
July 25th: Christmas in July presented by Hupy & Abraham
Toy Drive benefiting Make-A-Wish Wisconsin
July 27th: German Heritage Night presented by Kohler Credit Union
July 28th: Superhero Day presented by Current Electric
August 1st: Fan Appreciation Night presented by Kwik Trip
August 4th: 2024 Chinooks Olympic Games presented by Horicon Bank
Special Game Day Events
June 2nd: Post Game On-Field Family Catch
June 3rd: Jr. Chinooks Class of 2024 Night presented Skygen
June 14th: Post Game Fireworks
June 22nd: Brett Siddall Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony
June 29th: Eddy Morgan Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony
June 29th: Post Game Fireworks
June 30th: Make-A-Wish Day presented by Hupy & Abraham
July 26th: Post Game Fireworks
July 27th: Gill's Walk-Off for Cancer Night presented by Aurora Health Care
Pre-Game Cancer Walk benefiting Aurora Health Care Foundation
July 31st: Mel's Charities Impact Night presented by Ansay & Associates
August 1st: Jr. Chinooks Class of 2025 Night presented by Skygen
August 12th: Chinooks, Win, You Win
Additional promotions will be announced in the coming weeks. Ticket memberships, mini-game packages, and group tickets are currently available to purchase. Single-game tickets go on sale Monday, April 29th.
• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...
Northwoods League Stories from April 22, 2024
- Chinooks 2024 Promotional Schedule: First Round of Promotions - Lakeshore Chinooks
- Show off Your Dog on Stingers Uniforms - Willmar Stingers
- Returnees Help Fill in Roster - Mankato MoonDogs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.