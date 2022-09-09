Rox Project S.A.V.E. Foundation Renews 'RBI CLUB' for St. Cloud Area School District

The St. Cloud Rox Project S.A.V.E. Foundation and St. Cloud Area School District 742, jointly announced today the return of the 'RBI Club', a successful pilot program launched during the 2021 school year that provided a select group of elementary grade students with Free Reading Books.

The RBI Club (adopted from the well-known baseball glossary term for 'Runs Batted In') was created to help teach young students the importance of Reading Books Independently.

The St. Cloud Area School District Community Education Department chose Lincoln Elementary for this current school year to serve as the program beneficiary. There will be a total of 403 students participating from the school's 3-5 grade levels with each receiving a free reading book on a monthly basis six different times. The Rox Foundation will fund the program 100% thanks in part to the corporate support provided by Wells and CLA.

During the 2021 school year, Oak Hill Elementary in St. Cloud became the first school selected for the RBI Club which saw 367 students overall take part from the same 3-5 grade levels.

"We are so grateful to the Rox Project S.A.V.E. Foundation for their ongoing partnership with our district and especially for selecting Lincoln as participants in the RBI Club program. We know that literacy skills for our elementary learners is critical in developing a love of reading and nothing helps build that love like the joy of getting a brand-new book that they get to keep," said Lori Posch, Executive Director of Learning and Teaching for the St. Cloud Area School District 742.

The Free Reading Books that will be delivered to the Lincoln Elementary students will be chosen by the classroom teachers in the three grade levels through Scholastic, the world's largest publisher and distributor of children's books. Scholastic is currently in over 100,000 schools nationwide including those in the St. Cloud Area School District.

"As a valued teammate to the many communities in Central Minnesota, the Rox Project S.A.V.E. Foundation is excited to renew the RBI Club program and our partnership with the local School District, said Jim Loria, Chief Administrator of the Rox Foundation. "We are also very grateful to Wells and CLA for their corporate support in helping our Foundation create such a pathway for the students to each become lifelong readers."

Project S.A.V.E. is a certified 501(c)(3) Charitable Foundation administered by the St. Cloud Rox Baseball Club. Its main purpose is to provide Grants, Donations, and Scholarships in support of youth-related programs and activities involving Sports, Arts, Volunteerism, and Education initiatives. Helping Kids and having Fun along the way. It's the Rox way!

