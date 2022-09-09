Deprey and Mueller Named NWL Postseason All-Stars

Mequon, WI - Two members of the Lakeshore Chinooks' 2022 roster were named to the 2022 Northwoods League Postseason All-Star team. Matthew Deprey and Mitch Mueller were both named NWL Postseason All-Stars, completing the League's All-Star Triple Crown (All-Star, NWL Dream Showcase and Postseason All-Star).

Deprey was an integral part of the Chinooks' offense since making his debut on June 3rd. The Xavier catcher leads the Chinooks in games played (55), average (.326), hits (73), doubles (13), and RBI (38) while also sitting top 12 in the league in batting average. Deprey's explosive offense (second on the Chinooks with seven home runs) and brick wall defense (just two errors at catcher in 317 total chances) led to the Sun Prairie, WI native being selected for the 2022 Northwoods League All-Star Game, Major League Dream Showcase and Home Run Challenge. It was Deprey's all-around performance both at the plate and in the field that led the Xavier sophomore to also be awarded the Chinooks MVP and Offensive Player of the Year Awards for the team's 10th Anniversary Season.

Mueller proved to be a dangerous arm out of the bullpen for the Chinooks during the 2022 season with a 3-2 record through 14 appearances on the mound. A team-leading 1.09 ERA and three saves along with just six walks and three earned runs through 24.2 innings pitched earned the second year Chinook a trip to the All-Star Game and Major League Dream Showcase. The Parkland College product entered the ASG in relief, tossing 0.2 innings, striking out a batter. In the Dream Showcase, Mueller threw one inning going three up-three down.

