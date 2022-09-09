Pit Spitters and Fans Combine for Record-Setting 2022 Season

Traverse City, MI - It may have been the food, like the Colossal Cherry Sausage, or perhaps it was the new Fry Bread Taco, or it could have simply been another season of fun, high-energy baseball, and Northern Michigan's favorite mascot. Whatever it was this summer at Turtle Creek Stadium, it resulted in the largest single-season attendance total in the history of the Traverse City Pit Spitters organization, and a whole lot of fun along the way.

"Our fans spoke loud and clear this summer," said Director of Sales for the Pit Spitters, Sam Connell. "Attendance was up 37% over last season. It says a lot about our fans and the brand of entertainment they love. We also set records for the franchise with the second and third largest single-game attendance. We fulfill our mission when we create a strong connection to the community. We're feeling connected right now."

That community connection was also on display with the Pit Spitters Summer Reading Club Program. In 2022 over 15,000 kids participated from 103 area schools. All students who read the required amount of time during the month of March earned a free ticket to a 2022 Pit Spitters game. This season, over 7,500 tickets were awarded to school-age Pit Spitters fans from TC and the surrounding areas.

The season ended with the Pit Spitters' third straight playoff appearance. And baseball purists in the region were also thrilled to learn that four former Pit Spitters, and one Great Lakes Resorter (from the 2020 Covid-19 season) were taken in the 2022 MLB Draft:

1. Jakob Marsee (2022 Pit Spitters and 2020 Resorter)

2. Mario Camilletti (2019-2021)

3. Kyle Jones (2019)

4. Will Mabrey (2020-2021)

5. Gabriel Hughes (2020 Resorter)

The Pit Spitters unveiled what would become the talk of not only Traverse City fans but the Northwoods League also. A one-game-only alternate brand persona, the Up North Cork Dorks presented by Bonebo Winery, was announced in May.

"We focus on fun," said CEO of the Pit Spitters, Joe Chamberlin. "I'm proud to see how the Traverse City region enjoys our style and sense of humor. It's not the food, the crazy antics on the field, or even the exciting brand of baseball, it's all of it. Every ticket is an entertainment package. The Cork Dorks brought even more spirit to the ballpark in 2022 and they will return in 2023."

The Pit Spitters have enjoyed post-season success since 2019, winning back-to-back Northwoods League championships before bowing out in the first round of the postseason this summer.

"Josh Rebandt is the best manager in the league," Connell added. "His approach not only builds the skill sets of these collegiate players, but we can sense his energy throughout the ballpark and the front offices. We'll be back in the hunt for another championship in 2023."

Connell is also quick to remind everyone that Turtle Creek Stadium will be the site of the 2023 Northwoods League All-Star Game. The date will be announced later this year.

Summing it all up, Chamberlin added, "the growth we saw this summer has been a fantastic signal for our organization. Our long-term goal is to cement this team and this ballpark as a sustainable pillar of the North Michigan Community and we've made significant progress on that front. Turtle Creek Stadium is becoming a community asset that makes Traverse City a better place to live, work and play. Don't get me wrong, championships are great, but in a year when you don't win at all, I am proud that we are building something that means so much to this community."

About the Traverse City Pit Spitters: The Pit Spitters collegiate baseball team was established in 2018. The Pit Spitters are members of the Northwoods league and play in the Great Lakes Division. The team's home games are played in Traverse City's favorite outdoor, multi-purpose entertainment venue, Turtle Creek Stadium. For more information visit https://northwoodsleague.com/traverse-city-pit-spitters/ or contact Sam Connell at (231) 943 0100 / email samc@pitspitters.com.

