Rox Blasted in Fifth Straight Loss
August 23, 2019 - Pioneer League (PL) - Grand Junction Rockies News Release
Ogden decimated Grand Junction on Thursday as 17 hits and a season-high seven doubles paced the Raptors to a 14-2 win at Suplizio Field.
Junction manufactured a run and a 1-0 lead in the first with Christian Koss bringing in Bladimir Restituyo on an RBI single after a perfect sacrifice bunt from Ezequiel Tovar.
However, the Raptors' offense took off against Mitchell Kilkenny and pegged the starter for seven earned in 3.1 innings. Most of the damage was done in the fourth as Ogden smacked five doubles, batted around, and got a two-run blast from Sauryn Lao to make it an unreachable 10-1 exiting the frame.
Both teams gathered a run in the sixth-for the Rockies, their final run via Brenton Doyle's RBI double play.
In the seventh, Lao went yard to right field for his second of the game and helped propel his club to four runs off of reliever Noah Gotsis through three innings.
GJ was shutout in the final three frames as Hunter Speer and Mitchell Tyranski combined for three scoreless with six punch-outs.
Jared Horn will look to help his squad rebound tomorrow as he'll matchup against Ogden's Juan Morillo in game three.
• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...
Pioneer League Stories from August 23, 2019
- Rox Blasted in Fifth Straight Loss - Grand Junction Rockies
- Lao Launches Pair in Raptors Rout - Ogden Raptors
- Voyagers Go Extras for First Walk-Off Win - Great Falls Voyagers
- Owlz Stun Vibes, Score Five in Ninth - Orem Owlz
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Grand Junction Rockies Stories
- Rox Blasted in Fifth Straight Loss
- Junction Loses Fourth Straight
- Rox Lose Series in Slugfest
- Rox Held to Two Hits in Blowout Loss
- Solo Bombs Not Enough in Rox Loss