Osprey Get Go Ahead for Final Homestand

August 23, 2019 - Pioneer League (PL) - Missoula Osprey News Release





After 12 days of working on the field to fix field damage caused by the August 11th concert, the Osprey officially received MLB approval to play the remaining home games on the schedule this season at Ogren Park Allegiance Field. The Osprey are currently on the road in Great Falls through the weekend, but return home on Tuesday, August 27th for a 5 game homestand through Saturday, August 31st.

"I want to thank the Arizona Diamondbacks, our grounds crew, Nature's Best Landscaping, and everyone who helped get this field back to a safe and playable condition," said Matt Ellis, Osprey Vice President. "We are so happy and excited to host games again for our community and fans. Our front office team has been working hard to make all five of our final games very special with new promotions, ticket offers, and great entertainment. Our players continue on the road to battle for a playoff spot and will return home to accomplish that goal for our fans. It will have been 24 days since they have played in front of our fans. We are looking forward to that day!"

*Fireworks, Dog Night, Free Osprey Caps, Back 2 School Night Added to Final Homestand*

Tuesday, August 27

- vs. Billings Mustangs

- Gates at 6:00pm, First Pitch at 7:05

Back 2 School Night!

- The first 500 kids will receive an Osprey Backpack, Lunchbox or Note Pad to get them ready to go back to school in style! As with every Tuesday, it's also Bike to the Ballpark - push those pedals to the stadium and receive a 2-for-1 ticket offer!

Wednesday, August 28

- vs. Billings Mustangs

- Gates at 6:00pm, First Pitch at 7:05

Woof Wednesday & Hat Giveaway

- Bring your dog out to enjoy the game with you

- and if you're one of the first 1,000 fans

- take home a free Osprey cap!

Thursday, August 29

- vs. Billings Mustangs

- Gates at 6:00pm, First Pitch at 7:05

Indigenous Heritage Night

- come out to the ballpark in a glorious celebration of indigenous heritage

- we'll have indigenous foods, singers, drummers, dancers, games, vendors & more! Thanks to the Missoula Urban Indian Health Center for helping to make this possible.

Thursday is also Stadium Happy Hour brought to you by Townsquare Media. $2 Mystery Beer in Jack's Pub, $3 micro brews - throughout the entire park! If the drink specials aren't enough, get your food fix before first pitch with great concessions specials

- including mozzarella sticks and mini sausage flights!

Friday, August 30

- vs. Idaho Falls Chukars

- Gates at 4:00pm, First Pitch at 7:05

PRIDE Night

- in partnership with MiLB, LGBT Montana, Transvisible Montana, ABC Fox Montana & SWX

- we will Strike Out Hate! Be one of the first 750 fans in the gate and receive a PRIDE Rally

Towel. The celebration of inclusion doesn't stop there - from 4:30 - 6:00 we are hosting a pre-game Family Pride Carnival with bounces houses, a dunk tank, drag performances, games and more. Join us in the park for a silent auction, information and educational booths as we celebrate PRIDE all night long!

Jack's pub opens

EVERY FRIDAY at 4pm with Happy Hour from 4 to 7 and a $2 MYSTERY BEER!

YES, JUST $2

- $3 Micros & Street Taco specials! Get an early start on your weekend fun every Friday night during the season, thanks to NOW 106.7. Enjoy the fabulous setting of Jack's Pub, play giant Jenga, Connect Four, Putterball, and take in batting practice! Your game ticket is your cover charge to Missoula's best outdoor pub

- Come check it out!

Saturday, August 31

- vs. Idaho Falls Chukars

- Gates at 5:30pm, First Pitch at 6:35

FIREWORKS

- that's right - to celebrate the closing of the 2019 regular season, and to say "thank you" to each and every one of you, we've added one more post-game Firework Extravaganza!

Osprey Announce the "We're Back Five Pack"

As we prepare to send off the 2019 regular season in style, we're rolling out a new ticket special to help you share in the excitement! For just $30 you'll get 5 GA tickets! Join us for all 5 remaining home games, or bring out 4 friends to enjoy one of our great end-of-season promotions! Upgrade to reserved seating for just $50. (Available by calling 543-3300 or visit https://www.ticketreturn.com/prod2/Team.asp?SponsorID=12450)

Tickets for all remaining Osprey games can be purchased at the MSO Hub Box Office, located at 140 North Higgins in Downtown Missoula, online at MissoulaOsprey.com and by phone (406) 543-3300.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from August 23, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.