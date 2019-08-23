Owlz Overpowered by Vibes, 14-4

(Colorado Springs, CO) - The Rocky Mountain Vibes scored six runs in the first inning and never looked back, beating the Orem Owlz 14-4 on Friday night at UCHealth Park.

The Rocky Mountain Vibes opened the game by collecting six consecutive hits. Nick Egnatuk opened the scoring with a solo homer to right. After three straight singles loaded the bases, Cam Devanney unloaded the bases by blasting a double to center, extending the Vibes' lead to 4-0. Nick Kahle then doubled in Devanney and Edwin Sano followed with a single to score Kahle as the Vibes opened up a 6-0 lead in the first inning.

D'Shawn Knowles opened the Owlz third inning with a walk and then scored when Jose Verrier tripled to right, cutting the deficit to 6-1. Caleb Scires then made it a 6-2 game with a ground out, scoring Verrier.

Rocky Mountain took one of those runs right back in the third inning on an Sano single, pushing the lead to 7-2. The Vibes put together another big inning in the fifth, scoring four runs to extend their lead to 11-2. Rocky Mountain wasn't done however, scoring three more runs in the sixth inning to push the advantage to 14-2.

The Owlz scored a pair of runs in the ninth on a Knowles sacrifice fly and a Caleb Scires single but dropped the third game of the series, 14-4. Rocky Mountain starter Michele Vassalotti (5-5) earned the win while Kelvin Moncion (2-2) was charged with the loss. The Owlz and the Vibes will finish the series on Saturday night at 6:00. Emilker Guzman will make the start for the Owlz against Carlos Luna for the Vibes.

