Rox Announce Home Opener Guest

St. Cloud, MN - The Rox are excited to announce that former Minnesota Twins Shortstop Cristian Guzman will be the home opener guest to commemorate the start of the Rox 11th season. Guzman will be on hand to throw out the ceremonial first pitch for the 2022 Home Opener presented by Coborn's at 7:05 p.m. on Friday, June 3rd at Joe Faber Field. There will be a post-game fireworks show. The Rox take on the Minnesota Mud Puppies at the Rock Pile.

Guzman will be in St. Cloud to not only throw out the ceremonial first pitch but will be available for autographs and pictures starting when the gates open at 6:05 p.m. The first 1,000 fans will receive magnet schedules.

The two-time all-star shortstop, Guzman, played with the Twins from 1999 to 2004 where he was a crucial part of three consecutive AL Central champion squads. In 2001 Guzman tallied a career-best 10 home runs and hit over .300 for the first time in the majors.

Guzman spent the latter half of his career with the Washington Nationals with brief stints with the Texas Rangers and Cleveland Indians organizations, making his final MLB appearance in 2010.

The 2022 season is presented by Fleet Farm. For more information regarding this release, season tickets and partial season ticket packages for the 2022 season including Kwik Trip 7-Game Packs, please contact the Rox office at 320-240-9798 or visit www.stcloudrox.com.

