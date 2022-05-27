Adam Wheaton Named to All-WAC 2nd Team

KALAMAZOO, MI - Adam Wheaton of Lamar University was named to the All-WAC 2nd team on May 24th. Adam, known as Mr. Growlers to Kalamazoo fans, earned this honor after just one season with the Cardinals program after transferring from Trine University.

Wheaton posted a 2.66 ERA during the regular season with Lamar, a 69/10 strikeout to walk ratio and a final record of 10-2 on the season. Adam and Lamar begin conference tournament play this week with hopes of making the NCAA regionals.

After Adam finishes the collegiate season, he will return to Kalamazoo for an unprecedented 5th season with the Growlers franchise. Wheaton will be chasing the records for career wins, innings pitched, strikeouts and starts in the Northwoods League this summer.

Congratulations to "Mr.Growler" Adam Wheaton on this accomplishment! We can't wait to have Adam back in a Growler's uniform in a few short weeks!

