Growlers, Battle Jacks Go Cashless for 2022 Season

May 27, 2022 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Kalamazoo Growlers News Release







KALAMAZOO, MI- West Michigan Northwoods League opponents, the Kalamazoo Growlers, and the Battle Creek Battle Jacks announced today that both Homer Stryker Field in Kalamazoo and MCCU Field in Battle Creek will proceed with cashless transactions for the 2022 season.

"The choice to proceed with cashless transactions for the season was well thought out over the offseason but ultimately the convenience and speed at which we can process transactions was the biggest factor in our decision," said Director of Ticket Sales Nick Stoglin. "Both teams have made updates and created new systems and procedures to ensure the transition to cashless transactions is seamless for our fans and the team."

Cashless transactions have been shown to improve concession stand turnaround times and cleanliness thus enhancing the overall fan experience. Upon arrival at Homer Stryker Field and MCCU Field fans will still be able to use cash to pay for parking and to make ticket purchases at the box office. Once fans enter the ballpark in either market, however, a debit or credit card will be required for all purchases.

As both teams expand their ticket options to include all-you-can-eat food with each ticket, the need for fans to purchase items from a concessions stand at a ballgame has decreased considerably.

All concessions stand within the ballpark gates as well as each Team Shop will be cashless starting Opening Day and continue throughout the 2022 season with exceptions for Education Day and Camp Day games.

