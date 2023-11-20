Rowdie's Home Plate Holiday Returns Saturday, December 2

INDIANAPOLIS - While Victory Field's playing surface is under repair, the Indianapolis Indians' mischievous mascot Rowdie has been hard at work in the front office this offseason in preparation for Rowdie's Home Plate Holiday presented by Riley Children's Health and Williams Comfort Air. The holiday event runs from 8-11 AM on Saturday, Dec. 2, in the Elements Financial Club at Victory Field, and it includes a pancake breakfast, photo opportunity with Rowdie dressed as Santa Claus, face painting and crafts. Tickets can be purchased here.

Admission for children ages 14 and under is $20 and includes a 2024 Knot Hole Kids Club membership.

Adult tickets are $5. In addition to face painting and meeting Rowdie, children may decorate ornaments and color. Markers and additional supplies will be provided.

"Rowdie's Home Plate Holiday is a wonderful holiday tradition for families and our Knot Hole Kids Club members," said Kim Stoebick, Indianapolis Indians director of marketing. "After a few long months without baseball, Rowdie is ready to put smiles on the faces of his biggest fans."

Pancakes will be served to each attendee with many toppings available. Complimentary coffee, hot cocoa, water and milk will be served at the home plate bar within the Elements Financial Club. No additional concessions will be available.

The Hot Corner Gift Shop will be open to fulfill any holiday shopping needs.

Limited free parking will be available beginning at 7:45 AM. Enter the Victory Field parking lot on the west side of the stadium at the Washington/Maryland entrance before proceeding through the guest relations entrance for elevator access to the Elements Financial Club. The event is indoor and will go on rain, snow or shine.

The Indians open their 2024 season on April 2 at Victory Field. Full season, half season and mini plans are now on sale, and group and premium reservations may also be made. For more on the Indians, visit IndyIndians.com or contact the Victory Field Box Office at (317) 269-3545 or Tickets@IndyIndians.com.

