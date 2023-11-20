Rochester Natives, Ernie Clement and Greg Cullen to Sign Autographs at Innovative Field Saturday, November 25
November 20, 2023 - International League (IL) - Rochester Red Wings News Release
ROCHESTER, NY - The Rochester Red Wings have announced that Toronto Blue Jays infielder, and Brighton-native, ERNIE CLEMENT, and Baltimore Orioles infielder, and Penfield-native, GREG CULLEN, will sign autographs in the Red Wings' Team Store at Innovative Field Saturday, November 25 from 12:00 p.m. - 1:00 p.m.
The Red Wings will be offering a Small Business Saturday in-store-only deal of 40% off all merchandise (exclusions apply).
WHAT: Ernie Clement and Greg Cullen Autograph Appearance, Small Business Saturday Event
WHEN: 12:00 p.m. - 1:00 p.m., November 25, 2023
WHERE: Red Wings' Team Store at Innovative Field
SMALL BUSINESS SATURDAY ITINERARY:
10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. - Team Store Open
11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. - Spikes Appearance
12:00 p.m. - 1:00 p.m. - Ernie Clement and Greg Cullen Autograph Appearance
1:00 p.m. - 1:20 p.m. - Media Availability with Ernie Clement and Greg Cullen
Ernie Clement, a Brighton High School alum ('14), was selected by the Cleveland Guardians in the fourth round of the 2017 MLB Draft out of the University of Virginia. The 27-year old has amassed 140 games at the Big League level and is currently a member of the Toronto Blue Jays.
Greg Cullen, a McQuaid Jesuit alum ('15), was selected by the Atlanta Braves in the 15th round of the 2019 MLB Draft out of Niagara University. Currently, the Penfield-native is a top infield prospect in the Baltimore Orioles organization, having spent parts of 2022 and 2023 with Triple-A Norfolk, including winning the 2023 AAA National Championship with Baltimore's top-affiliate.
