Rochester Natives, Ernie Clement and Greg Cullen to Sign Autographs at Innovative Field Saturday, November 25

November 20, 2023 - International League (IL) - Rochester Red Wings News Release







ROCHESTER, NY - The Rochester Red Wings have announced that Toronto Blue Jays infielder, and Brighton-native, ERNIE CLEMENT, and Baltimore Orioles infielder, and Penfield-native, GREG CULLEN, will sign autographs in the Red Wings' Team Store at Innovative Field Saturday, November 25 from 12:00 p.m. - 1:00 p.m.

The Red Wings will be offering a Small Business Saturday in-store-only deal of 40% off all merchandise (exclusions apply).

WHAT: Ernie Clement and Greg Cullen Autograph Appearance, Small Business Saturday Event

WHEN: 12:00 p.m. - 1:00 p.m., November 25, 2023

WHERE: Red Wings' Team Store at Innovative Field

SMALL BUSINESS SATURDAY ITINERARY:

10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. - Team Store Open

11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. - Spikes Appearance

12:00 p.m. - 1:00 p.m. - Ernie Clement and Greg Cullen Autograph Appearance

1:00 p.m. - 1:20 p.m. - Media Availability with Ernie Clement and Greg Cullen

Ernie Clement, a Brighton High School alum ('14), was selected by the Cleveland Guardians in the fourth round of the 2017 MLB Draft out of the University of Virginia. The 27-year old has amassed 140 games at the Big League level and is currently a member of the Toronto Blue Jays.

Greg Cullen, a McQuaid Jesuit alum ('15), was selected by the Atlanta Braves in the 15th round of the 2019 MLB Draft out of Niagara University. Currently, the Penfield-native is a top infield prospect in the Baltimore Orioles organization, having spent parts of 2022 and 2023 with Triple-A Norfolk, including winning the 2023 AAA National Championship with Baltimore's top-affiliate.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from November 20, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.