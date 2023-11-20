Jumbo Shrimp to Host Sixth Annual Very Shrimpy Christmas on December 9

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp are inviting families to kick off the holiday season with the sixth annual Very Shrimpy Christmas from 4 p.m.-7 p.m. on Saturday, December 9 at 121 Financial Ballpark. Admission is only $1 per person at the home plate gate, with free parking available in Lot P.

Fans can enjoy free pictures with Santa Claus, holiday crafts, vendor tables with treats and visits from Jumbo Shrimp mascots as the HD videoboard as 121 Financial Ballpark screens holiday movie classics. Concessions, holiday treats and refreshments will be available for purchase. Additionally, the VyStar Credit Union Souvenir Store will be open.

A Very Shrimpy Christmas is a stroller and wheelchair-accessible event with seating available both on the concourse and in the stadium seating bowl. The field will not be open for this event, and no outside food or beverages will be permitted into the ballpark.

