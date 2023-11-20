IronPigs Announce Redesigned Sunday Uniforms

Allentown, Pennsylvania - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs are excited to release their newly redesigned home Sunday Phillies-themed jerseys. The new style of the jersey incorporates the style and colorways of the Phillies jerseys of the 1970's and 80's. The IronPigs have utilized their Sunday home jerseys to pay tribute to the Phillies ever since their first jersey re-design in 2014.

Truly the first golden age of Phillies baseball, the 1970's and 80's saw the Phillies rise to new heights, as the Phillies dominated the latter half of the 70's. Winning division titles every year from 1976-1978 and then again in 1980, the Phillies established themselves as one of the best in baseball, doing it all while rocking beautiful burgundy and powder blue.

The colorway and style of that era was firmly entrenched as a legacy of the Phillies. Not only were the uniforms a universal hit, but in 1980 the Phillies won their first World Series championship. The memorable image from that Fall Classic of Tug McGraw jumping into the air in the burgundy pinstripes and Manny Trillo's two-run triple in Houston to win the pennant while wearing the powder blues cemented these uniforms and styles as Philadelphia staples.

Now the IronPigs continue to build on that legacy, helping to usher in another golden age of Phillies baseball. The new Phillies-inspired uniform set includes a burgundy base jersey with IronPigs written across the front in the Phillies font of that era, even complete with the baseball encircled 'P' for Pigs. A powder blue star dots the 'I' as well.

The hat is the classic primary logo of the IronPigs altered to match the colorway. The hat is a burgundy base with the IronPig head logo in powder blue, accented by the burgundy. The IronPigs will wear these uniforms at Sunday home games.

"It's been a wonderful tradition for the past decade to pay homage to the great Phillies teams and uniforms of the past on Sundays at Coca-Cola Park," said IronPigs President and General Manager Kurt Landes. "I feel nostalgic each time I see these jerseys. It's such an amazing color combination."

The jersey and cap, as well as additional apparel (t-shirt, sweatshirts, etc.) are available for purchase at the IronPigs team store at Coca-Cola Park or may be ordered online at shopironpigs.com.

