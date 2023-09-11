Round Rock Thrashes El Paso, 14-4

The Round Rock Express scored six runs in a nine-batter top of the first inning Sunday night and beat the El Paso Chihuahuas 14-4. The first inning rally included a grand slam by catcher Matt Whatley, the sixth grand slam hit against the Chihuahuas this season.

El Paso catcher Michael Cantu reached base three times Sunday on a walk, a single and a three-run home run. Daniel Johnson, Taylor Kohlwey and Evan Mendoza also had multiple hits for the Chihuahuas. San Diego Padres player Ji Man Choi was El Paso's designated hitter on MLB Injury Rehab and went 1-for-4 with an RBI single.

The teams split the six-game series. The Chihuahuas went 13-11 against Round Rock this season and 9-3 in home games.

Box Score: Gameday: Express 14, Chihuahuas 4 Final Score (09/10/2023) (milb.com)

Team Records: Round Rock (38-25, 82-55), El Paso (28-35, 60-78)

Next Game: Tuesday at 6:35 p.m. Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Albuquerque RHP Ryan Feltner (MLB Rehab) vs. El Paso TBA. The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

