Round Rock Dominates in 14-4 Victory Over El Paso

September 11, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Round Rock Express News Release







EL PASO, Texas - The Round Rock Express (38-25 | 82-55) took home a 14-4 win over the El Paso Chihuahuas (28-35 | 60-78) on Sunday night at Southwest University Ballpark. The win secured a series split and Round Rock will head into their final 12 games of the regular season with a 1.0 game lead over Las Vegas in the standings.

Express reliever RHP Cole Winn (8-8, 7.52) earned the win despite giving up three runs on five hits in 3.2 innings. The righty walked two and struck out two. Chihuahuas starter RHP Glenn Otto (0-1, 0.00) went home with the loss after allowing six runs, all of which were unearned, in 0.2 innings. He also walked three.

Along the Train Tracks:

Round Rock put six runs on the board in the first inning. Back-to-back bases-loaded walks for DH Dio Arias and 2B Jax Biggers scored two runs. A grand slam from C Matt Whatley extended the lead to 6-0 after one frame.

In the home half of the first inning, El Paso took a run back after SS Ray-Patrick Didder singled, stole second base and scored on a single from DH Ji Man Choi.

Two more Round Rock runs scored in the second inning after four straight two-out singles. Arias was the one to drive in both runs with a single and the Express led 8-1.

Round Rock had the bases loaded again in the fourth inning after two walks and a hit batsman. A groundout from 2B Jax Biggers allowed another run to cross the plate and Express led 9-1.

El Paso tacked on three in the sixth inning. C Michael Cantu launched a three-run homer to make it a 9-4 game.

A five-run eighth inning was in store for Round Rock after a solo home run from Harris. CF Zion Bannister cleared the bases and scored three more runs with a triple. A sacrifice fly from RF Elier Hernandez extended the lead to 14-4 where the score stood final.

E-Train Excerpts:

In the first Triple-A game for CF Zion Bannister, he went 1-for-4 with a triple, three RBI, one run scored, one walk and two strikeouts.

Round Rock C Matt Whatley homered in his second straight game after smashing a grand slam in the first inning. Round Rock has hit nine grand slams which leads the Pacific Coast League.

A trio of Express batters had multi-hit nights after 1B Dustin Harris, SS Davis Wendzel and 2B Jax Biggers each recorded two hits on Sunday. Four batters had multi-RBI nights. Whatley posted four, DH Dio Arias and CF Zion Bannister each had three and 2B Jax Biggers had two.

Next up: Round Rock will return home to face the Las Vegas Aviators (Oakland Athletics affiliate) at Dell Diamond on Tuesday, September 12 at 12:05 p.m. Game one pitchers for both teams are to be announced.

For more information about the Express, visit RRExpress.com or call (512) 255-2255. Subscribe to the E-Train email newsletter and keep up with the Express on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter!

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from September 11, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.