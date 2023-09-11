Aces Open Final Homestand of 2023 Starting Tomorrow Night

RENO, Nev. - The Reno Aces will open their final homestand of the season starting tomorrow at Greater Nevada Field, only 6-games remain on the home schedule. Full details:

Special Events

Micheladas de Reno presented by RTC, KOLO 8 News Now, & Juan 101.7

Friday, September 15th - Hispanic Heritage Month Kick-off Celebration

Featuring a postgame firework show.

Hosted by Guest Master of Ceremonies DJ Juan from Juan 101.7.

Super Saturday, presented by KOLO 8 News Now and The River 103.7

Outdoors Night featuring Mossy Oak and presented by Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe - Saturday, September 16th.

The Aces will be wearing special hunter's camoflauge inspired jerseys on-field which will be auctioned to benefit local charities. Fans can bid on these jerseys by visiting RenoAces.com or texting "AUCTION" to 21003. Standard text and data rates may apply.

Mossy Oak-inspired Aces merchandise will be available for purchase in the Biggest Little Team Shop.

Food specials at concession stands will be offered:

Bison Burger: a bison patty topped with Swiss cheese, arugula, and caramelized red onions.

Rabbit sausage topped with balsamic peppers & onions and a garlic rosemary aioli.

Outdoor living inspired video board graphics, videos, and sounds will also be featured in-stadium.

Fan Appreciation Day presented by Greater Nevada Credit Union - Sunday, September 17th.

Nevada-shaped medal cutouts from the HOME sign in front of Greater Nevada Field will be given to fans arriving through the gates, while supplies last.

A special raffle, free to enter for fans at the Top of Section 110 on the Concourse, will be held for theme night jerseys from this year and past seasons.

Fans who purchase $75+ of merchandise from the Biggest Little Team Shop on this day will receive an extra ticket to enter.

The final Mystery Ball fundraiser of the season will take place, featuring former Aces players Alek Thomas, Brandon Pfaadt, and a few special surprises!

Dog Day at Greater Nevada Field - Sunday, September 17th.

Fans are invited to bring their furry friends to the game!

For more information or paperwork requirements: https://www.milb.com/reno/tickets/dogdays

Daily Deals will offer fans special experiences or pricing for every Aces' home game throughout the month:

Daily Deals

Taco Tuesdays presented by JOIN, Inc. and Alice 96.5 - Fans can enjoy 2 street tacos for $6.00 and/or add a Tecate canned beer for an additional $4.00.

Wild Wednesdays presented by Wild 102.9 FM - $10.29 infield reserve tickets every Wednesday using code "WILD" at RenoAces.com.

Coors Light Thursday Thursdays presented by KBUL 98.1 FM - Located in the Coors Light Party Zone, fans can grab $2.00 Coors Light drafts.

Fireworks Fridays presented by ITS Logistics and Ten Country 93.7, in partnership with Pyro Guys, Inc.

Super Saturdays presented by KOLO 8 News Now and The River 103.7- Special Event Night and/or gate giveaway

Family Sundays presented by SUNNY 106.9 FM - $1 Hot Dogs

Military Discount - $3 OFF per ticket purchase, up to six (6) tickets, for active or retired military members with valid ID at Greater Nevada Field Ticket Office or by purchasing online.

Tickets for all games are on sale now via RenoAces.com, the Greater Nevada Field Ticket Office, or by texting "TIXX" to 21003.

