Jake McCarthy Wins Back-To-Back Pacific Coast League Player of the Week Honors

RENO, Nev. - Jake McCarthy's blistering hot streak at the plate and speed on the base paths culminated in becoming the first Reno Aces player to be named Pacific Coast League Player of the Week for back-to-back weeks, as announced by Minor League Baseball on Monday.

McCarthy, 26, played in all six games against the Isotopes in Albuquerque. In the series victory over the 'Topes, he posted an offensive line of .407 (11-for-27) batting average, .433 OBP and .852 SLG. He led the league in base hits (11), total bases (23), and stolen bases (5) while collecting nine runs scored and seven RBI.

Over the past two weeks, the University of Virginia product leads the PCL in runs (19), hits (25), total bases (47), home runs (4), and SLG (.797) while sharing the league lead in doubles (6), triples (2), and RBI (13).

Since August 25th, the Scranton, Pennsylvania native has been riding a 15-game hitting and RBI streak. During that span, he has posted a .458 batting average (33-for-72) and drove in 22 RBI.

In addition to McCarthy's back-to-back honors, the Aces have earned Player of the Week superlatives three times this season: Tristin English (May), Dominic Canzone (July), and Dominic Fletcher (August).

The Aces are set to begin their final homestand of the 2023 season at Greater Nevada Field on Tuesday, September 12th, as they host the Salt Lake Bees, Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels, for a six-game series. First pitch for game one is set for 6:35 p.m. PT.

