Round Rock Heads to Oklahoma City for Pacific Coast League Championship Series Starting Tuesday

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. - The Round Rock Express (45-30 | 89-60) will travel north to face the Oklahoma City Dodgers (Los Angeles Dodgers affiliate) in the Pacific Coast League Championship Series starting Tuesday night at 7:05 p.m. CT from Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The entire best-of-three series will be played in Oklahoma City.

Express Manager Doug Davis and select players will be available to the media on Tuesday at 3:15 p.m. CT via Zoom.

Round Rock will send RHP Robert Dugger (7-10, 4.31 ERA) to the mound to face Oklahoma City RHP Kyle Hurt (2-1, 3.33 ERA) in game one of the series. In game two on Wednesday, the Express are slated to start RHP Owen White (2-2, 4.99 ERA) while Dodgers RHP Gavin Stone (7-4, 4.74 ERA) takes the bump. If game three is necessary, the E-Train will start RHP Cole Winn (9-8, 7.22 ERA) while the Dodgers have yet to name a starter.

The Express are back in the playoffs for the first time since 2019 and for the ninth time in club history. They are seeking their first Pacific Coast League Championship and Triple-A National Championship since becoming a Triple-A club in 2005. The last time they won a League Championship came in 2000 during the inaugural season of Express baseball when Round Rock won the Double-A Texas League title.

Oklahoma City took home the PCL first-half crown this year with a 50-23 record which was 6.5 games better than Round Rock in the first half. The Express battled back for a 45-30 record in the second half and punched their ticket to the playoffs in the final game of the regular season. After the Reno Aces fell to the Las Vegas Aviators on Sunday, Round Rock took care of business with an 11-6 victory over the Tacoma Rainiers to secure the second-half title.

The winner of the best-of-three series will advance to the Triple-A National Championship Game at Las Vegas Ballpark on September 30. The winner of the Pacific Coast League will take on the winner of the International League in a single-game format to determine a champion.

The Dodgers and Express finished with the two best overall records in the PCL. Oklahoma City finished 90-58 while the E-Train ended the year 89-60. The 89 wins are the most in a regular season in club history. The previous high of 87 came in 2011.

