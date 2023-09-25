Reno Aces Announce Attendance Figures from the 2023 Season

RENO, Nev. - In addition to setting a new record in wins on the field (88), the Reno Aces welcomed 372,926 Aceball fans through the gates of Greater Nevada Field this season, which is the highest total since 2015 and seventh-most in franchise history in the Biggest Little City. Reno is currently the smallest market in Triple-A baseball, per MiLB.

"The 2023 season was truly historic both on and off the field for the Reno Aces and we are truly honored by the amount of support we received throughout this year from our fans and partners," said General Manager & COO Chris Phillips. "We look forward to carrying this momentum into 2024 as we continue to be a beacon for entertainment for all in Downtown Reno."

2023 Reno Aces attendance details can be found below.

Season attendance highlights:

Four (4) "Sold Out" Dates:

July 4 vs. Tacoma Rainiers

10,275 is the 7th highest attended game in franchise history.

Largest overall crowd since 2016

July 28 vs. Oklahoma City Dodgers

July 29 vs. Oklahoma City Dodgers

August 18 vs. Las Vegas Aviators

5,040 average per game with a total of 74 home dates (1 rain out), highest attendance dating back to 2016.

This season marked the most home dates ever played at Greater Nevada Field, due to MLB's expansion of the MiLB Triple-A schedule.

Four (4) months reached at least 60,000 fans each:

April, June, July, and August

Monthly Breakdown:

May's 5,221 average attendance was the highest in the month since the 2014 season.

June's 5,141 average was the highest for the month since the 2017 season.

July's total attendance of 69,821 was the highest total for the month since 2014.

5,818 average for the month.

August's 4,904 average attendance was the highest since 2019.

The Reno Aces home opener for the 2024 season will be on April 2nd vs. the Sacramento River Cats. Season memberships are currently on sale via RenoAces.com, texting "MEMBER" to 21003, or calling (775) 334-7000.

