Tacoma Rainiers Break All-Time Attendance Record

September 25, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Tacoma Rainiers News Release









A crowd at Cheney Stadium, home of the Tacoma Rainiers

(Tacoma Rainiers) A crowd at Cheney Stadium, home of the Tacoma Rainiers(Tacoma Rainiers)

TACOMA, WA - The Tacoma Rainiers drew 384,498 fans to Cheney Stadium in 2023, a new record amount for any of the 63 seasons of Triple-A baseball in Tacoma. That number surpassed the 378,518 who patronized Cheney Stadium in 2011, the first season of the venerable ballpark's remodeled configuration. 18,965 fans Friday through Sunday (Sept. 22-24) pushed the year's total number to the new benchmark, highlighted by a capacity crowd of 7,166 on Saturday evening.

The largest crowd for a Rainiers game during the 2023 season was on July 3 (7,371). Cheney Stadium hosted more than 375,000 fans this year for the first time since 2016. With 73 official openings (two doubleheaders), 5,267 fans per game on average attended this season, accounting for an average of 81% of Cheney Stadium's fixed-seating capacity from game-to-game.

"It's always fun to buck a trend- when we set the record in 2011, it was our first year in the new Cheney Stadium," said Tacoma Rainiers President Aaron Artman. "Most teams set a record the first year they move into a new ballpark. To break that record 12 years later is a testament to our great fans, 'R' great city, and our great staff."

The Rainiers drew over 6,000 fans 25 times in 2023, more than one-third of the openings at Cheney Stadium. On five occasions, the Rainiers drew over 7,000 fans to a game this past season.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from September 25, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.