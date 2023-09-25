OKC Dodgers Host Pacific Coast League Championship Series Presented by Paycom Starting Tuesday

September 25, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Oklahoma City Dodgers News Release







OKLAHOMA CITY - The Pacific Coast League Championship Series presented by Paycom starts at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday as the Oklahoma City Dodgers host the Round Rock Express in a best-of-three series to determine the league champion at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

Game 2 of the series takes place at 7:05 p.m. Wednesday and, if necessary, Game 3 will take place at 7:05 p.m. Thursday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

The playoff series opens tomorrow with Bark in the Park as dogs are welcome to attend. Owners will need to fill out and turn in a waiver form at the gate in order for their dog to be admitted. The waiver can be filled out in advance at okcdodgers.com or will be available at the ballpark gates. Water and relief stations will be available for dogs throughout the stadium.

Tomorrow's series opener is also a $2 Tuesday featuring $2 select beer, soda and bottled water from a line of Budweiser and Pepsi products, while COOP Ale Works draft beer will be available at a special rate of $3.

Gates open at 6 p.m. this week and the first 1,000 fans to Tuesday's game will receive a rally towel courtesy of SoFi and on Wednesday the first 1,000 fans will receive thunder sticks courtesy of SoFi.

Additionally, Oklahoma City Thunder forward Lindy Waters III, from Norman, Okla., is scheduled to throw out a first pitch prior to Wednesday's game.

The Dodgers clinched the PCL first-half championship and a playoff berth in June, and by virtue of winning the first half in the split-season format, are hosting the PCL Championship Series against Round Rock - the winner of the PCL second half. Oklahoma City seeks its first league championship since 1996.

The International League is also holding its championship series this week, and each Triple-A league champion will advance to the 2023 Triple-A National Championship Game Saturday, Sept. 30 at Las Vegas Ballpark.

Tickets for this week's playoff series at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark are on sale and range from $12-37. All tickets are digital and available for purchase online at okcdodgers.com/tickets.

Live radio coverage of each OKC Dodgers game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps. Video broadcasts of all OKC Dodgers home games are now available to be streamed live for free on the Bally Live app.

For additional information, please call (405) 218-2182 or visit okcdodgers.com.

