Round Rock at Iowa Contest Canceled Due to Inclement Weather

September 1, 2018 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Round Rock Express News Release





DES MOINES, Iowa - Tonight's Round Rock Express (64-73) at Iowa Cubs (50-87) contest at Principal Park in Des Moines has been canceled due to inclement weather in the area. The game will not be made up.

The two teams are scheduled to resume their series on Sunday afternoon with Round Rock RHP Adrian Sampson (7-4, 3.73) slated to face rehabbing Chicago Cubs RHP Tyler Chatwood (0-0, 4.15). First pitch at Principal Park is set for 1:08 p.m.

The Express and Cubs will close out the 2018 schedule at 12:08 p.m. on Monday afternoon. E-Train RHP Austin Bibens-Dirkx (3-6, 5.68) is scheduled to face I-Cubs RHP Alec Mills (5-12, 4.84) in the season finale.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from September 1, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.