RoughRiders Start Second Half with 3-2 Win Over Corpus Christi

June 25, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders defeated the Corpus Christi Hooks 3-2 on Tuesday evening from Riders Field.

Frisco (1-0, 45-25) started the scoring in the bottom of the second inning when Keyber Rodriguez drove home Abimelec Ortiz with a two-out single against Corpus Christi (0-1, 26-44) starter Joey Mancini.

The Hooks tied the game at 1-1 when Jacob Melton crossed the plate on an RBI single by Collin Price in the top of fourth.

Kellen Strahm put the Riders back ahead with another two-out RBI, singling to center to plate Rodriguez.

Corpus Christi evened the score at 2-2 when Melton scored on a balk by Josh Stephan. Stephan finished his start going 6.0 innings, surrendering two runs on five hits and a walk while fanning five.

Steven Jennings (5-0) delivered 2.0 hitless, scoreless frames while issuing two walks and striking out two.

In the bottom of the eighth inning Cody Freeman launched his eighth homer of the year against Walker Brockhouse (0-1), giving the Riders a 3-2 advantage.

Tyler Owens slammed the door, picking up two punchouts on his way to his third save of the season.

Offensively, Rodriguez notched the only multi-hit performance. The second baseman notched two doubles and a single to mark his fourth three-hit game of the year.

The RoughRiders continue a six-game series with the Corpus Christi Hooks (Houston Astros) at 7:05 p.m. on Wednesday, June 26th. RHP Ryan Garcia (5-3, 4.36) will take the mound for the Riders against RHP Miguel Ullola (3-3, 4.66) for the Hooks.

