Late Homer Lifts Frisco

June 25, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Corpus Christi Hooks News Release







FRISCO - Cody Freeman's solo home run to center field in the eighth inning Tuesday was the difference in the RoughRiders' 3-2 win over Corpus Christi at Riders Field.

Jacob Melton scored both Hooks runs in the second-half opener, going 2-for-4 with a double and two stolen bases.

Collin Price plated Melton in the fourth with a two-strike single into left field. Jordan Brewer reached base three times, thanks to singles in the second and fourth, as well as being hit by a pitch in the sixth.

In his second Double-A start, Joey Mancini struck out four and spread four hits and two walks over five innings. Both of the Riders runs against him came with two outs. Mancini now sports a 2.21 ERA in five games for Corpus Christi.

Cole McDonald retired six of the seven men he faced, blanking Frisco in the sixth and seventh.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from June 25, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.