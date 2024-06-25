Late Homer Lifts Frisco
June 25, 2024 - Texas League (TL)
Corpus Christi Hooks News Release
FRISCO - Cody Freeman's solo home run to center field in the eighth inning Tuesday was the difference in the RoughRiders' 3-2 win over Corpus Christi at Riders Field.
Jacob Melton scored both Hooks runs in the second-half opener, going 2-for-4 with a double and two stolen bases.
Collin Price plated Melton in the fourth with a two-strike single into left field. Jordan Brewer reached base three times, thanks to singles in the second and fourth, as well as being hit by a pitch in the sixth.
In his second Double-A start, Joey Mancini struck out four and spread four hits and two walks over five innings. Both of the Riders runs against him came with two outs. Mancini now sports a 2.21 ERA in five games for Corpus Christi.
Cole McDonald retired six of the seven men he faced, blanking Frisco in the sixth and seventh.
• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...
Texas League Stories from June 25, 2024
- Amarillo Tops Drillers in Second-Half Opener - Tulsa Drillers
- Wichita Lag Behind in Second Half Season Opener Slugfest with Northwest Arkansas - Wichita Wind Surge
- RoughRiders Start Second Half with 3-2 Win Over Corpus Christi - Frisco RoughRiders
- Late Homer Lifts Frisco - Corpus Christi Hooks
- Missions Swat Three Homers in Tuesday Night Victory - San Antonio Missions
- Long Ball Sinks Springfield in First Game of Second Half - Springfield Cardinals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Corpus Christi Hooks Stories
- Late Homer Lifts Frisco
- Cards Blank Hooks for Series Lead
- Rodriguez Stellar in Relief, Hooks Rally for Friday Night Win
- Cards Capture Both Ends of Doubleheader
- Hooks & Cardinals Postponed