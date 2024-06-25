Missions Swat Three Homers in Tuesday Night Victory

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Missions began a six-game series with the Midland RockHounds Tuesday night. With the help of three home runs, and a strong performance on the mound from Jared Kollar, the Missions started the second half with an 8-2 victory. San Antonio held Midland to just two hits during the series opening defeat.

Ryan Cusick was the starting pitcher for the RockHounds. The Missions plated two runs off the right-hander in the bottom of the first inning. Ripken Reyes began the inning with a walk. After retiring the next batter, Cole Cummings hit a fly ball off the videoboard in right field for a two-run home run. His sixth long ball of the season made it a 2-0 lead.

San Antonio used the long ball once again in the second inning. With one man down, Ray-Patrick Didder hit a line drive to left-center field for a solo home run. His fifth long ball of the season made it a 3-0 ballgame.

The Missions added their fourth run of the night in the third inning. After retiring the first two batters, Cummings singled to right field. Brandon Valenzuela drove in Cummings with a base hit to right-center field. San Antonio had a 4-0 advantage.

Jared Kollar was the starting pitcher for the Missions. Through the first three innings of play, the right-hander allowed one base hit. Along the way, he struck out five batters. Jeremy Eierman singled in the third inning for Midland's first hit.

Cusick's night ended during the fourth inning. The right-hander allowed four runs on five hits while striking out four batters. Micah Dallas took over to finish the frame. Wander Guante entered the game for Midland in the top of the fifth inning.

In the fifth inning, a third home run from the Missions gave them a 7-0 lead. Michael De La Cruz got things started with a one-out single. Cummings drew a walk to put two runners on base. Valenzuela hit a deep fly ball over the left field fence for a three-run home run.

Midland ended the scoreless drought in the top of the seventh inning. With Kollar still in the game, Jack Winkler and Brennan Milone each drew walks. With two on and one out, Raul Brito replaced Kollar. Caeden Trenkle drove in Winkler with a double to right field. Midland cut the deficit to 7-1. Kollar allowed one run on one hit in 6.1 innings of work. He walked two batters while striking out six batters.

The Missions added a run in the bottom of the seventh inning. With two men down, Cummings drew a walk to keep the inning alive. Valenzuela drove him in with a double to right-center field. San Antonio improved their lead to 8-1.

Post-Game Notes

Final Score: 8-2

With the win, San Antonio improves to 1-0, 32-37 on the season

Attendance: 5,033

Missions: 7th consecutive game with a HR

Jared Kollar (Missions starter): W, 6.1 IP, H, ER, 2 BB, 6 K

Ryan Cusick (RockHounds starter): L, 3.2 IP, 5 H, 4 ER, BB, 4 K, 2 HR

Prospect Recap

Robby Snelling (#2 Padres prospect, #25 MLB): Scheduled to pitch Thursday, June 27th

Ryan Bergert (#7 Padres prospect): Not scheduled to pitch this series

Austin Krob (#9 Padres prospect): Scheduled to pitch Saturday, June 29th

Victor Lizarraga (#10 Padres prospect): Scheduled to pitch Friday, June 28th

Brandon Valenzuela (#11 Padres prospect): 3-4, HR, 2B, 5 RBI, R

Marcos Castañon (#13 Padres prospect): 0-4

Denzel Clarke (#3 A's prospect): 0-3, 2 K

Jack Perkins (#14 A's prospect): Scheduled to pitch Wednesday, June 26th

Gunnar Hoglund (#16 A's prospect): Scheduled to pitch Thursday, June 27th

Ryan Cusick (#19 A's prospect): L, 3.2 IP, 5 H, 4 ER, BB, 4 K, 2 HR

Tyler Baum (#21 A's prospect): DNP

Brennan Milone (#22 A's prospect): 0-3, R, BB, K

The San Antonio Missions will continue their six-game series with the Midland RockHounds on Wednesday, June 26th. Right-hander Carter Loewen (1-1, 2.70) is scheduled to pitch for the Missions. Right-hander Jack Perkins (1-1, 3.86) is scheduled to pitch for Midland. Wednesday's first pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m. from Nelson Wolff Stadium.

