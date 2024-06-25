Long Ball Sinks Springfield in First Game of Second Half

SPRINGFIELD, MO - The Springfield Cardinals opened second-half play with a 9-4 loss to the Arkansas Travelers on Tuesday night. After knocking off the Travelers atop the North Division first-half standings on Sunday, the Travs picked up the victory behind Hogan Windish, who homered four times.

Decisions:

W: Peyton Alford (2-1)

L: Edwin Nuñez (0-5)

Notables:

Matt Lloyd homered in the bottom of the first, marking three straight games with a home run. It's the second time in his pro career he has completed the feat, last occurring June 28 - July 2, 2019 (Billings Mustangs, Rookie-Ball, CIN).

RJ Yeager hit a two-run homer in the eighth. Springfield has hit six in their last four games.

Arkansas' Windish drove in nine runs against Springfield with four home runs: a grand slam, a pair of two-run homers and a solo homer. Nine runs driven in is the most by a Springfield opponent in a single game this season. The previous high was set by Northwest Arkansas' Peyton Wilson who drove in six on May 7 at Hammons Field. It is the first time an opposing player has hit four home runs against the Springfield Cardinals in franchise history (since 2005).

The Cardinals have not won at Hammons Field since May 25, exactly one month ago.

On Deck:

Wednesday, June 26, 7:05 PM: ARK RHP Blas Castano (0-3, 3.30) vs SPR LHP Cooper Hjerpe (1-1, 5.87)

Purina Woof Wednesday

Broadcast on Classic Rock 106.7, classicrock1067.fm, SpringfieldCardinals.com, Bally Live and MiLB.TV

