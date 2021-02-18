RoughRiders Reveal 2021 Schedule

February 18, 2021 - Double-A Central League (AA Central) - Frisco RoughRiders News Release







FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders announced their schedule in full today for the 2021 season, which begins on Tuesday, May 4th at home against the Midland RockHounds. The opening 12-game homestand includes 6 games against the RockHounds to kick things off and after an off-day on Monday, May 10th, the Riders welcome in the Corpus Christi Hooks for a 6-game series. While the 2021 season may look and feel a little different, there is some familiarity returning in the form of the RoughRiders continued affiliation as the Texas Rangers' Double-A organization.

"This is not only an exciting day for the Frisco RoughRiders, but also for all of minor league baseball and its fans," said Victor Rojas, RoughRiders President & General Manager. "The last time we hosted RoughRiders baseball on our diamond was in September 2019 and today's schedule announcement not only gives us a target date to look forward to, but also brings a smile to our face thinking about welcoming back our fans in a safe manner. The sights and smells are now right around the corner."

The new schedule format unveiled today has been altered from previous seasons as a result of both COVID-19 safety protocols and the recently restructured format of Major League Baseball's Professional Development League (PDL). The 2021 Double-A season is scheduled for 120 total games (60 home/60 road). Every series played during the year will consist of 6 games in the same location beginning every Tuesday. The RoughRiders will play in the Double-A Central League's Southern Division and is scheduled to have every Monday as a scheduled off day during the year to assist in team travel.

The other teams in the Double-A Central League's Southern division include the Amarillo Sod Poodles, Corpus Christi Hooks, Midland RockHounds and San Antonio Missions. The Northern Division will be composed of The Arkansas Travelers, Northwest Arkansas Naturals, Springfield Cardinals, Tulsa Drillers, and Wichita Wind Surge.

The 2021 season offers plenty of chances to see the Riders on the weekend, with 30 of the 60 home dates falling on Friday, Saturday and Sunday including a Fourth of July celebration on Sunday, July 4th.

While game times are yet to be determined, it is anticipated they will look very similar to those of years past, with 7:05pm starts during the week and 4:05pm on Sundays in May & June. During the Summer months, Sunday games will begin at 6:05pm.

Further information about the 2021 season, including ticketing information and the promotional schedule, will be unveiled in the coming weeks and months. For more information, visit RidersBaseball.com.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Central League message board...





Double-A Central League Stories from February 18, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.