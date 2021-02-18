Hooks Open Season at Whataburger Field May 4

The Hooks released their 2021 Double-A Central schedule, confirming Opening Night on Tuesday, May 4 at Whataburger Field against the San Antonio Missions.

All series, home and road, will be six games, for a total of 120 games- 60 home and 60 road. Each series will run Tuesday through Sunday, with a league-wide off-day each Monday.

May features a loaded slate at Whataburger Field with season-high 18 games, including a six-game series preceding Memorial Day to finish the month against the Amarillo Sod Poodles. The first road trip of the season comes May 11-16 against the Frisco RoughRiders. June features two weeks on the road, followed by two weeks at home beginning June 15, with an off day between series on June 21.

July holds 17 games for a packed month on the Coastal Bend. The Hooks will face a handful of Texas-based opponents featuring Midland, San Antonio and Frisco to round out the month. After a packed front end, the season concludes with seven games in August, and a final six games in September. The final homestand of Whataburger Field in 2021 will be September 7-12 against the Midland RockHounds, and the Hooks will close the season in San Antonio with a series running September 14-19.

Game times, promotions and ticketing information will be released at a later date. The Hooks ask that inquiries regarding ticket information are withheld until further information is released.

For information on season memberships, please call 361-561-4665 ext. 1.

