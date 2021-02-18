Northwest Arkansas Naturals 2021 Regular Season Schedule Announced

SPRINGDALE, Ark - The Northwest Arkansas Naturals are excited to announce the release of their 2021 Double-A Central regular season schedule and subsequent home games scheduled for Arvest Ballpark this summer.

Our 2021 Home Opener at Arvest Ballpark will take place on Tuesday, May 11th against the Tulsa Drillers. The opening homestand features six consecutive games against the Double-A Affiliate of the World Champion Los Angeles Dodgers. Additionally, for the first time since the 2015 season, the Naturals will begin play on the road as the season opener will be played in North Little Rock on Tuesday, May 4th against the Arkansas Travelers (Double-A Seattle Mariners).

The 2021 schedule consists of 120 games with 60 of those coming at Arvest Ballpark. The regular season will span across five months with the opener in May with the home finale falling on Sunday, September 19th. The Naturals will host 10 games on Friday and Saturday and will be home for Memorial Day Weekend and Labor Day Weekend.

The 2021 campaign will include 10 separate six-game homestands where the Naturals will compete against the same team throughout the Tuesday through Sunday slate. The Arkansas Travelers, Springfield Cardinals (Double-A St. Louis Cardinals), and Tulsa Drillers will each make two trips to Arvest Ballpark this summer while the Corpus Christi Hooks (Double-A Houston Astros) and Frisco RoughRiders (Double-A Texas Rangers) along with league newcomers San Antonio Missions (Double-A San Diego Padres) and Wichita Wind Surge (Double-A Minnesota Twins) will each make one visit to Arvest Ballpark. Northwest Arkansas will not play the Amarillo Sod Poodles (Double-A Arizona Diamondbacks) or Midland RockHounds (Double-A Oakland Athletics) during the regular season.

A PDF of the 2021 schedule is now available at our website, www.nwanaturals.com. Fans can find the printable copy under the PROMOTIONS & SCHEDULE dropdown found near the top of the website. Stay tuned in March and April as we finalize our start times as well as our promotional schedule for the upcoming season.

PLEASE NOTE, all fans that elected credit from a 2020 purchase, or purchased a 2021 ticket package, will receive direct communication from the Naturals organization with more information soon. We are beginning to work with the Arkansas Department of Health and Major League Baseball to finalize safety and fan admission protocols for the upcoming season and once those plans are finalized, we will be in contact with options for you for the 2021 season. Fans with additional questions or concerns in the meantime are encouraged to call 479-927-4900 or email the Naturals at tickets@nwanaturals.com. To review a list of Frequently Asked Questions, please click here.

The Northwest Arkansas Naturals are the Double-A Affiliate of the Kansas City Royals. They play at state-of-the-art Arvest Ballpark in Springdale, Ark. For more information, including season updates, ticket options, promotions, groups, and more, visit NWANaturals.com, and follow us on Twitter @NWANaturals and Facebook.com/Naturals.

