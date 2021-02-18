Missions Release 2021 Schedule
February 18, 2021 - Double-A Central League (AA Central) - San Antonio Missions News Release
SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Missions Baseball Club announced its schedule for the 2021 season today. The Home Opener at Wolff Stadium will be Tuesday, May18th against the Frisco RoughRiders. Opening Day for the Missions will be on Tuesday, May 4th in Corpus Christi against the Hooks. 2021 will be San Antonio's first season as a member of the Double-A Central League for the San Diego Padres.
The 2021 schedule includes 120 games with 60 games at Wolff Stadium. Due to the ongoing pandemic, the 2021 season will feature six games series between teams with all Mondays used as travel/off days. The schedule lays out with an even 10 home dates per day on Tuesdays â Sundays.
The 2021 schedule will be unbalanced as the Missions will play only six of the other teams in the Double-A Central League. The Missions will play against their long-time rival Corpus Christ Hooks more than any other club during the 2021campaign with 36 games split evenly between Wolff Stadium and Whataburger Field.
The Missions will face off for the first time ever against the Amarillo Sod Poodles. The Soddies will make their debut at Wolff Stadium against the Missions on Tuesday, July 6th.
The 2021 season will run through September 19th as the Missions close out the season at Wolff Stadium against the Hooks.
Official Game Times and the Missions Promotional Schedule will be released at a later date.
Double-A Central League
North Division
Arkansas Travelers (Seattle Mariners)
NW Arkansas Naturals (Kansas City Royals)
Springfield Cardinals (St. Louis Cardinals)
Tulsa Drillers (Los Angeles Dodgers)
Wichita Wind Surge (Minnesota Twins)
South Division
Amarillo Sod Poodles (Arizona Diamondbacks)
Corpus Christi Hooks (Houston Astros)
Frisco Rough Riders (Texas Rangers)
Midland RockHounds (Oakland Athletics)
San Antonio Missions (San Diego Padres)
