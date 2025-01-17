Roughriders Return to the Rink: 3rd Annual Winter Classic Is Back for 2025

January 17, 2025

Saskatchewan Roughriders News Release







The Saskatchewan Roughrider Foundation is excited to announce the return of the highly anticipated Winter Classic Charity Hockey Game, presented by McDougall Auctioneers. Mark your calendars for February 1, 2025, as the action hits the ice at Merlis Belsher Place in Saskatoon.

This annual event brings together current Roughrider players, alumni, and NHL stars for an unforgettable afternoon of hockey and community spirit. The game will once again feature Team Lauther, sponsored by Saskatchewan Polytechnic, and Team (Chris) Getzlaf, sponsored by Raffle Management Group.

Fans can look forward to seeing Roughriders Mitch Picton, Peter Godber, and Noah Zerr, as well as Rider alumni Andy Fantuz and Jason Clermont, lace up their skates.

Adding to the star power, NHL alumni joining the Winter Classic include:

Mike Sillinger (Detroit Red Wings, Vancouver Canucks, Florida Panthers, and 9 other NHL teams): Regina-born, Mike Sillinger plays his very first Winter Classic.

Joe Kocur (Detroit Red Wings, New York Rangers, Vancouver Canucks): Hailing from Kelvington, Saskatchewan, Joe Kocur plays his very first Winter Classic.

Luke Gazdic (Edmonton Oilers, New Jersey Devils): Toronto-born and has served as an analyst for NHL on Sportsnet since 2023. This is also Luke's first time playing for the Winter Classic.

The event will also feature an accomplished referee:

Luke McGeough - A Regina native and son of legendary NHL referee Mick McGeough, Luke has proudly officiated the last two Winter Classics, continuing his family's hockey legacy.

The Saskatchewan Roughrider Foundation is also proud to acknowledge the support of Extreme Hockey, who is helping gear up the players for this special event, ensuring everyone hits the ice safely and ready to compete.

Puck drop for the Winter Classic is at 1:00 PM, and proceeds will support the Foundation's Win With Wellness program. This initiative provides critical mental wellness education and support to youth across Saskatchewan.

Tickets are $25, and children 12 and under receive free admission when accompanied by an adult. Special Team Packs are available for $95, offering 20 tickets for youth sports teams that can be shared among players, coaches, and parents.

For more information or to secure your tickets, visit riderville.com/winterclassic

Win With Wellness

Through curriculum-supported in-person presentations with Roughrider players, the Win with Wellness program educates youth on managing mental health challenges, building resilience, and supporting peers. In the 2023-2024 season, over 400 presentations were delivered across 105 Saskatchewan schools, reaching more than 12,200 students.

Fast Facts:

This is the third year the Saskatchewan Roughrider Foundation has hosted the Winter Classic, alongside founder and Roughrider kicker Brett Lauther.

Last year, Winter Classic raised over $75,000 for the Win With Wellness program of the Foundation.

Team Lauther is the reigning Winter Classic Champions with a final score of 11-10.

