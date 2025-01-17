Lions Community Programs Ramp up on Monday as School Visits Once Again Travel Across British Columbia
January 17, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
B.C. Lions News Release
(Vancouver)- There is no offseason when it comes to educating our youths and giving back to the community. Back for 2025, the BC Lions begin our annual tour of school visits on Monday, January 20 as players will present our Be More Than A Bystander, Energy Champions, Lions Pride and Team Up To End Racism programs on a weekly basis until the start of training camp in May.
"As an organization, we are committed to having a positive impact in our community," said Lions' director of community partnerships Jamie Taras.
"Our players are the messengers communicating hope, resilience and the quest for excellence to young people across the province."
Launched in 2011, Be More Than A Bystander presented by the Province of BC, BCMEA and supported by BC Fed and Teck is a groundbreaking partnership with the Ending Violence Association of BC aimed at increasing the understanding on the impact of gender-based violence.
Our Energy Champions program presented by Fortis BC is designed for kids aged Kindergarten through grade seven to be educated on the importance of environmental responsibility and to promote being an 'Energy Champion.'
Lions Pride in partnership with BC Government, Save-On-Foods, Surrey Schools and Canadian Western Bank is a program designed for students between grades five and ten, emphasizing the importance of making positive choices.
Team Up To End Racism presented by Erase BC, RBC and Beedie and supported by Snowcrest Foods and Pacific Blue Cross focuses on confronting racism and embracing diversity and inclusion in British Columbia.
With the goal of building better communities a major pillar of our brand across the entire province, the Lions are also proud to extend our reach well beyond the Lower Mainland. Our 2025 road trips are as follows:
Energy Champions
January 28-30: Victoria, Sidney, & North Saanich
February 11-13: Penticton, Oliver & Summerland
March 4-6: Williams Lake
Be More Than A Bystander
February 4-6: Comox & Courtenay
February 25-27: Kelowna
March 11-13: Smithers, Houston & Terrace
Team Up To End Racism
April 9-11: Nanaimo & Ladysmith
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
