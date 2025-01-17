Elks Release Loucheiz Purifoy
January 17, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Edmonton Elks News Release
EDMONTON - The Edmonton Elks have released American defensive back Loucheiz Purifoy, the club announced on Friday.
The 32-year-old defender spent the last two seasons in Edmonton, suiting up for 31 games with the Green and Gold. Purifoy is a nine-year CFL veteran who has accumulated 376 defensive tackles, 24 interceptions, nine sacks, six forced fumbles, and two defensive touchdowns in 131 career games. ¬â¹
The veteran defensive back was named to the West Division All-CFL team in 2024.
TRANSACTIONS
RELEASED
Loucheiz Purifoy | DB | AMER | 5'11 | 190 LBS | 1992-12-16 | Cantonment, FL | Florida
