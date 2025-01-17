Elks Release Loucheiz Purifoy

January 17, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Edmonton Elks News Release







EDMONTON - The Edmonton Elks have released American defensive back Loucheiz Purifoy, the club announced on Friday.

The 32-year-old defender spent the last two seasons in Edmonton, suiting up for 31 games with the Green and Gold. Purifoy is a nine-year CFL veteran who has accumulated 376 defensive tackles, 24 interceptions, nine sacks, six forced fumbles, and two defensive touchdowns in 131 career games. ¬â¹

The veteran defensive back was named to the West Division All-CFL team in 2024.

TRANSACTIONS

RELEASED

Loucheiz Purifoy | DB | AMER | 5'11 | 190 LBS | 1992-12-16 | Cantonment, FL | Florida

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...





Canadian Football League Stories from January 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.