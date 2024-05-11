RoughRiders Earn Series Win with 12-2 Win over San Antonio

FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders bested the San Antonio Missions 12-2 on Saturday evening at Riders Field.

The RoughRiders (21-11) opened the scoring in the bottom of the first inning against San Antonio (14-17) starter Victor Lizarraga (0-2). Kellen Strahm led off the frame with a triple, marking his 19th-consecutive game reaching base, later scoring on a fielder's choice. Josh Hatcher extended the Riders lead to 3-0 with a two-run single to center. Maximo Acosta capped off the four-run first inning with a triple, plating Hatcher.

Cody Freeman added to the Frisco lead in the bottom of the second, driving in Strahm with a single to left to make it a 5-0.

Emiliano Teodo (2-1) dominated, allowing just one run in the top of the fourth inning on a single by Robbie Tenerowicz. He recorded his first quality start, spinning 6.0 innings of one run baseball on three hits and two walks with a season-high nine strikeouts.

In the home half of the fourth, Frainyer Chavez swiped third base and came around to score on a throwing error. Liam Hicks gave the RoughRiders a 7-1 lead with an RBI single. Hatcher added the third and final run of the frame with a sacrifice fly, making it 8-1 Frisco.

Hicks added another run on his third hit of the night, scoring Keyber Rodriguez in the bottom of the fifth. Rodriguez scored again on a balk in the bottom of the seventh.

Leading 10-1, the Frisco offense scratched across two more runs in the bottom of the eighth with a Hatcher groundout and an Acosta RBI single.

Ripken Reyes cut into the deficit with an RBI single in the ninth against Florencio Serrano, who earned the save tossing 3.0 innings of one-run baseball.

Offensively, Strahm and Hicks snagged three hits while Freeman, Acosta and Rodriguez added two each.

Next, the RoughRiders finish a six-game series with the Padres affiliated San Antonio Missions at 4:05 p.m. on Sunday, May 12th. The RoughRiders are expected to turn to RHP Josh Stephan (0-1, 4.35) against RHP Jared Kollar (2-1, 2.78) for the Missions.

The Riders are wrapping up Evan Carter Weekend on Sunday with a kids jersey giveaway at the gates and fun for the whole family! Head to the outfield for pregame catch from 3:00 p.m. - 3:30 p.m. and stop by the playgrounds for face painting as part of Kids Sunday Funday presented by Raising Cane's.

The RoughRiders want to wish all moms a Happy Mother's Day! The Kendra Scott team will be on hand for Sunday's 4:05 p.m. first pitch with their mobile Color Bar and a floral station to grab mom a gift.

For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.

