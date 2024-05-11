Danny Duffy Inducted into the Naturals Hall of Fame

SPRINGDALE, Ark. - The Northwest Arkansas Naturals proudly announced today - Saturday - that Danny Duffy, a former standout pitcher for the Naturals in 2010 (in addition to rehab appearances with the club in 2013 and 2019) has been inducted into the Northwest Arkansas Naturals Hall of Fame. Duffy was elected to receive the honor by the Naturals' Hall of Fame Voting Committee over fellow 2024 candidates: INF Matt Fields, LHP Everett Teaford, and RHP Brady Singer.

Danny Duffy arrived in Northwest Arkansas in August of 2010 and was an immediate impact starting pitcher for a Naturals team barreling towards the Texas League Playoffs, looking to win the league title for the first time in franchise history. Duffy won five of his first seven regular season starts and was one of 12 future Major League players on the Naturals 2010 postseason roster. He allowed just two earned runs across 10.2 innings of work in the playoffs, striking out 15 (second all-time in Naturals postseason history) and earned the win over Midland in Game 1 of the Texas League Championship Series, in which the Naturals won three games to one to secure their first-ever Texas League Championship. Duffy returned to the Naturals in 2013, making four starts while on rehab assignment. Most notably in his final outing that season, the left-hander set the club's single-game strikeout record against the Tulsa Drillers on July 17, fanning 13 of the 21 batters he faced across 5.1 innings. He also rehabbed with the club in 2019, making two appearances where he allowed just one earned run over 10.1 innings of work.

Duffy becomes just the ninth individual to be inducted into the Naturals Hall of Fame. He joins elite company as he will now be honored with a plaque next to the likes of Clint Robinson ('13), Brian Poldberg ('14), Mike Moustakas ('15), Eric Hosmer ('16), Salvador Perez ('18), Kila Ka'aihue ('19), Whit Merrifield ('22), and Wil Myers ('23). The Naturals Hall of Fame is located just inside the main gates along the wall of the Northwest Health Community Room. Fans are encouraged to check out all the Hall of Fame plaques with each player's stats and accolades as well as the Season 10 Team ('17).

The 2024 Naturals Hall of Fame induction was presented by Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield.

