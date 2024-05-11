RoughRiders Take Game Five over Missions in Frisco
May 11, 2024 - Texas League (TL)
San Antonio Missions News Release
FRISCO, Texas - As the rain fell on Saturday night in North Texas, the Frisco RoughRiders poured on the runs in a 12-2 win over the San Antonio Missions. Frisco has taken four of the first five games in this six-game series.
The RoughRiders pounded 13 hits, including nine singles, and scored in six of their eight innings on offense. That support was more than enough for Frisco starter Emiliano Teodo, who tossed six innings while allowing just one run and striking out nine.
The night began with a bang for Frisco, as Kellen Strahm tripled off Missions starter Victor Lizarraga to lead off the game. Strahm scored on a fielder's choice, the first of four RoughRiders to cross the plate in the first. Josh Hatcher singled in a run ahead of another that scored on an error. Max Acosta then tripled, quickly making it 4-0 Frisco after one inning.
After a Cody Freeman RBI single in the second inning made it 5-0, Lizarraga threw a clean third inning. This set up the best chance the Missions got to make it close. Robbie Tenerowicz rifled a run-scoring single to left field in the fourth, putting the Missions on the board. The Missions followed up by loading the bases and bringing the tying-run to the plate. However, Teodo spun in three consecutive breaking balls to strike out Juan Zabala, stranding the runners.
Frisco answered with three more runs in the bottom of the fourth highlighted by a Liam Hicks single and a Hatcher sacrifice fly. Hicks later knocked in another in the fifth, as the RoughRiders added insurance throughout the evening before leading 12-1 in the ninth.
San Antonio refused to quit. Down to the final out, Ripken Reyes brought home Zach Reks with a base hit. The Missions loaded the bases, but Florencio Serrano stopped things right there. Serrano ended up with the save, going three innings after Teodo exited.
Post-Game Notes
Final Score: 12-2
With the loss, San Antonio falls to 14-17 on the season
Victor Lizarraga (Missions starter): 3 IP, 6 H, 7 R (5ER), 2 BB, 2 K
Emiliano Teodo (RoughRiders starter): 6 IP, 3 H, ER, 2 BB, 9 K
Prospect Recap
Robby Snelling (#2 Padres prospect, #32 MLB): DNP
Adam Mazur (#5 Padres prospect): DNP
Ryan Bergert (#7 Padres prospect): DNP
Austin Krob (#9 Padres prospect): DNP
Victor Lizarraga (#10 Padres prospect): 3 IP, 6 H, 7 R (5ER), 2 BB, 2 K
Brandon Valenzuela (#11 Padres prospect): 1-5, R, K
Marcos Castanon (#13 Padres prospect): 0-4, 2 K
Jayvien Sandridge (#29 Padres prospect): 1 IP, 2 H, 2 ER, BB, K
Abimelec Ortiz (#11 Rangers prospect): 0-4, 2 K
Emiliano Teodo (#15 Rangers prospect): 6 IP, 3 H, ER, 2 BB, 9 K
Josh Stephan (#17 Rangers prospect): Scheduled to pitch May 12th
Aaron Zavala (#20 Rangers prospect): 0-3, 2 R, RBI, BB, K
The San Antonio Missions will conclude their six-game series with the Frisco RoughRiders on Sunday, May 12th. Right-hander Jared Kollar (2-1, 2.78) is scheduled to pitch for the Missions. Right-hander Josh Stephan (0-1, 4.35) is scheduled to pitch for the RoughRiders. Sunday's first pitch is slated for 4:05 p.m. from Riders Field.
