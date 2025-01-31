RoughRiders Carry on 2025 Promo Schedule Rollout with Fantastic Kid-Friendly Theme Nights

FRISCO, Texas -The Frisco RoughRiders, Double-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers, are rolling out their 2025 Promotional Schedule and on Friday, they announced their kid-friendly theme night schedule for the season!

Bring the kids out on Saturday, June 7th and Sunday, June 8th for Bluey. Bluey from the show Bluey will be on hand for meet and greets throughout the games. Purchase a suite for the night and guarantee meeting Bluey by style="color: blue; text-decoration: underline;">clicking here and add on a Brooks Plush Toy for just $15 by style="color: blue; text-decoration: underline;">clicking here.

"No job is too big, no pup is too small!" Get out to Riders Field on Sunday, May 25th for Paw Patrol featuring an appearance from Chase and Skye. Visit with your favorite German Shepherd or Cockapoo during their meet and greet. Secure your meet and greet with VIPs Chase or Skye for a ticket add-on price of just $25 by style="color: blue; text-decoration: underline;">clicking here.

It's a good, old fashioned Geekend at Riders Field in early May as Frisco hosts Harry Potter Night on Saturday, May 3rd and Star Wars Night on Sunday, May 4th. For Harry Potter Night, the Riders will wear special themed uniforms and you can join in by supporting your house with a ticket pack! With this pack, you get a ticket to the game and a House Scarf, based off your Hogwarts House (Gryffindor, Slytherin, Hufflepuff or Ravenclaw), for just $20.

The Force will be with you for Star Wars Night, featuring your favorite Star WarsTM characters and themes good enough for the best Jedi all night! Fans can get their fill with style="color: blue; text-decoration: underline;">a ticket pack which includes 4 tickets, 4 hot dogs and 4 laser swords for just $60.

Make sure you grab your skateboard and pizza for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Night on Saturday, July 19th where the Riders will try and topple The Shredder... or the Corpus Christi Hooks.

Tickets are on sale, so get them now! Visit style="color: blue; text-decoration: underline;">RidersBaseball.com/Tickets or call 972.731.9200.

2025 Tickets Packs:

Friday, April 4th - Sunday, April 6th, Opening Weekend: Feed the Family 4-Pack with 4 tickets and $40 in concession credits for just $100.

Friday, April 18th, Dallas Wings Night Offer: For Dallas Wings Night, this pack includes an option to add-on a Riders x Wings shooting sleeve and head and wrist sweatband pack for just $15 on top of your ticket price.

Saturday, May 3rd, Harry Potter Night Pack: For Harry Potter Night, fans can purchase this pack including a ticket and a House Scarf, based off your Hogwarts House, starting at just $20.

Sunday, May 4th, Star Wars Night Pack: For Star Wars Night, fans can purchase this pack which includes 4 tickets, 4 hot dogs and 4 lightsabers for just $60.

Friday, May 16th, Copa de la Diversion Pack: This pack includes 2 bullpen tickets to a Quesos de Frisco game presented by Baylor Scott & White Health and Cacique (May 16th, August 3rd or September 12th) & 2 Quesos de Frisco Pennants for just $20.

Sunday, May 25th, Paw Patrol Pack: For Paw Patrol, fans can purchase this ticket add-on which includes a pregame VIP meet and greet with Chase or Skye for just $25.

Friday, June 6th, Texas Rangers Night Offer: For an additional add-on price, fans can purchase a Kumar Rocker Bobblehead add-on for just $15.

Saturday, June 7th and Sunday, June 8th, Bluey Ticket Offer: For an additional add-on price, fans can receive a Brooks Plush Toy for just $15.

Saturday, June 7th and Sunday, June 8th, Bluey Suite Offer: Purchase an Entertainment Suite for the game to guarantee your pregame VIP meet & greet with Bluey.

Saturday, August 2nd, Corny Dogs Pack: For Frisco Corny Dogs Night, this pack features 2 tickets and 2 pairs of Corny Dogs Socks for just $29.

Sunday, August 3rd, Copa de la Diversion Pack: This pack includes 2 bullpen tickets to a Quesos de Frisco game presented by Baylor Scott & White Health and Cacique (May 16th, August 3rd or September 12th) & 2 Quesos de Frisco Pennants for just $20.

Thursday, September 11th, Dallas Stars Pack: This pack includes 2 tickets, 2 co-branded hockey jerseys & 2 Dallas Stars preseason tickets for just $59.

Friday, September 12th, Copa de la Diversion Pack: This pack includes 2 bullpen tickets to a Quesos de Frisco game presented by Baylor Scott & White Health and Cacique (May 16th, August 3rd or September 12th) & 2 Quesos de Frisco Pennants for just $20.

Saturday, September 13th, Dallas Mavs Pack: This pack features 2 tickets & 2 co-branded jerseys for just $49.

Stay tuned for more ticket packs to be announced soon!

