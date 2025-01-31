New-Look Hooks Ready to Play Ball

January 31, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

CORPUS CHRISTI - The Corpus Christi Hooks, Double-A affiliate of the Houston Astros, are rolling out new logos and uniforms in tribute to the bond between a ballclub and its city.

The rebrand, including eight custom marks, was commissioned to usher in the Hooks 20th Anniversary Season, presented by American Bank.

The Hooks primary logo is now shaped by the Corpus Christi Bayfront Miradores. The eight white stars atop the navy background are taken from the official Corpus Christi flag, which reflect the city's main industries: agriculture, commerce, oil, chemical, metal and ore refining, sea foods/fishing, Naval Air Station Corpus Christi, and the Port of Corpus Christi.

Below the star field is a light blue outline of Texas with a white hook running through its center. A red star at the point of the hook points to the Coastal Bend. The team's specialty wordmark is completed by barbed letters, and, returning to the mirador imagery, is fortified at the base by four light blue windows.

"Big thanks to our creative team for the countless hours they have put into this transformative project," Hooks General Manager Brady Ballard said. "We wanted these logos to reflect the rich history that has already been written at Whataburger Field and, at the same time, embrace the chapters to come. The mirador, looking across the bay and out to the horizon, perfectly personifies our passion for progress."

The updated "HOOKS" mark, shown in navy on the home white jersey and in light blue on the navy jersey, features an oversized "H" with a long hook running under the script.

Corpus Christi is emblazoned on the front of the road gray jersey, with the barbs of a double hook serving as the "C's."

Steely, sharp, and adorning the road cap, the new "CC" logo is rendered by a pair of interlocking hooks.

The Hooks light blue jersey has "SPARKLING CITY" across the chest, borrowing directly from Corpus Christi's popular nickname of "Sparkling City by the Sea." The corresponding cap features a large white star at its center with the letters "HOOKS" scripted in step with each of the star's five points. The design dates to 1836 and Lorenzo de Zavala's Republic of Texas Flag.

Merchandise can be found online at cchooks.com/shop and at Hook, Line & Sinker, the club's official team store located at Whataburger Field's Right Field Entrance. Store hours are Monday-Friday, 11 am to 4 pm. Call 361-561-HOOK (4665) for more information.

The Hooks 20th Anniversary Season, presented by American Bank, officially begins in Corpus Christi on Tuesday, April 8 with a week-long series against San Antonio. Season memberships, flex plans, and hospitality reservations are available now.

